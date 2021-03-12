No Pants Party's 'Here We Go' Out Now

Already lighting a fire under multiple Beatport 2021 Hype Charts, LA duo No Pants Party come out swinging for spring with huge new tech-house banger 'Here We Go', out for global release March 12th on Black Hole Recording sub-label Force Of Habit.

A bass-heavy cut that spits synth blips, tightly wound snare percussion and roiling vocal samples with devastating precision, 'Here We Go' has all the hallmarks of a primetime festival weapon. Dripping with intent and produced with dark, dirty dancefloors in mind, it's yet another effortlessly confident and unapologetically ferocious track from the act.

"The two things we spent a LOT of time with at beginning of creating this track were searching for the perfect knocking kick and crafting a big, rolling bassline," said Jamie Hanrahan, "so when we found these vocal samples talking about "the kick and the bass" they felt like the perfect match, plus we loved the throwback vibe of them!"

No Pants Party - aka Hanrahan and studio partner Kiraleigh Bohannon - have swiftly carved out a reputation as a name to watch out for within the tech-house genre. Releasing on the likes of Toolroom, Wyldcard, Krafted, Hood Politics, LOW CEILING and now Force Of Habit, which brings them into the powerful orbit of the Black Hole Recording family, the pair are regulars on the Beatport Hype Charts, having broken into the coveted Top 10 of the Tech-House Hype Chart last week.

With lockdown putting a kosh on their regular touring schedule, fans have still been able to connect via regular live streams, the latest last Friday when the pair joined Gene Ferris for a joint Farris Wheel / Dirtybird event on Dirtybird's official Twitch channel:

"It's been quite a year," admitted Bohannon, "but we've really enjoyed connecting with our audience in new ways through live streams and virtual events during lockdown, and we've been so excited to see the response to the music we've been putting out during this time! However, our favorite thing has always been the energy of a packed venue and we absolutely can't wait to dance with everyone again and play these tracks out in person!"

As the world takes its first expectant steps back towards live events and touring, the possibility of seeing No Pants Party tearing up dancefloors across the US and beyond might finally become more than just wishful thinking. "Here We Go" indeed...

For more No Pants Party news and tour information head to https://the-motherlode.com/artist/no-pants-party/