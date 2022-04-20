Nina Nesbitt Unveils New Single 'Dinner Table' From Her Eagerly Anticipated New Album

Nina Nesbitt returns today with her new single, 'Dinner Table,' released along with an accompanying video. On the track, Nina's instantly appealing voice leads a production that's both sophisticated, understated and growing in splendor as she reflects upon the lives of the women in her family.

Comparing her own world to the experiences of her mother and grandmother, Nina acknowledges the big differences (differing languages; adoring Elvis in the '50s or Bowie in the '80s; a life documented in black-and-white photography), but scratch the surface, and their similarities are far more compelling.

As she sings, "Some things have changed but we got the same old heartbreak... I find it funny 'cause somehow I still relate."Those experiences that tie a family together through the generations are something that so many people can connect with.

Speaking about the track, Nina reveals, "I wrote 'Dinner Table' about the three generations of women in my family. It tells the story of the parallels and differences in our lives, growing up in different decades, but the magic of gathering round a table and talking for hours still hasn't changed."

Nina wrote 'Dinner Table' with the song's producer Ollie Green, and it was mixed by Manon Grandjean (Dave, Stefflon Don). The single's artwork emphasizes its story by picturing Nina next to her mother and grandmother when they were also in their mid-twenties.

The 'Dinner Table' video follows Nina as she heads back to Sweden to reconnect with her family's roots. Her grandmother still lives there in the small town of Märsta, just north of Stockholm. Using intimate, self-filmed footage that was edited by Nina, it sees the three generations enjoying their time together sharing memories. It also shows old family photos, which reveal just how much the other family members looked like Nina in their younger years.

Fans can expect to hear some of her new songs performed live for the first time, as Nina embarks on a North American Tour, joining British singer and songwriter, James Arthur. The 20-date run kicks off tomorrow, April 21st in Seattle, and includes performances in Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston and more, before concluding on May 20th with a show at Pier 17 in New York City. To purchase tickets and see a full list of upcoming dates, please visit here.

She adds, "I'm so excited to play my first gigs in over two years. They'll be intimate events and I'll be debuting some new songs from the upcoming album. Something I've missed is seeing your reactions to my songs, so I can't wait to see how these ones go down."

Nina's new music follows the huge global fanbase she established with her second album 'The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change'. The album amassed a staggering half-a-billion streams including for the now classic 'Loyal To Me' which was Top 10 most added at Top 40 radio and propelled her into Spotify's top 500 artists in the world.

Earning acclaim from the likes of Marie Claire who praised the album for its "Joyful, dance-y pop with wrenching indie ballads, displaying a newfound maturity in the...songwriting," and Billboard Magazine who hailed it "an iridescent work of pop mastery, showcasing Nesbitt's proficiency as a songwriter, vocalist and producer," with V Magazine proclaiming, "'The Sun Will Come Up'... captures the precise moment an artist finds herself blossoming into a full-blown pop star."

Tour Dates

04/21 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

04/23 - The Masonic - San Francisco, CA

04/25 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

04/26 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

04/28 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

04/30 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX

05/01 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

05/03 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL

05/04 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

05/05 - Mercy Lounge - Nashville, TN

05/07 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

05/08 - The Fillmore Minneapolis - Minneapolis, MN

05/10 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

05/11 - The Fillmore Detroit - Detroit, MI

05/13 - History - Toronto, ON

05/14 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC

05/16 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

05/17 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

05/19 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

05/20 - Pier 17 - New York, NY

