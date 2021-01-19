Nilüfer Yanya Shares 'Day 7.5093' Video

London singer-songwriter Nilüfer Yanya released her acclaimed new EP Feeling Lucky? last month, and today she shares a new video for "Day 7.5093." The video was shot by Molly Daniel and features touring and live footage. "I don't have a habit of writing much when touring but with 'Day 7.5093' I can remember starting to write the first couple lines in a hotel bathroom so it made sense to use some of the footage from that year," says Yanya.

"It's hard to know what you've got until it's gone which is why I'm trying to enjoy this moment too, but travelling and playing shows is something I'll never take for granted again! I'll be back touring new music as soon as it's possible, and next time we'll film more."

"Day 7.5093" follows videos from Feeling Lucky?'s other two tracks, "Crash" and "Same Damn Luck." Nilüfer first premiered "Day 7.5093" on her NPR Tiny Desk (Home) concert last summer. Feeling Lucky? is streaming and available for purchase HERE.

Feeling Lucky? is the follow up to Nilüfer Yanya's debut album Miss Universe, which was named one of the best albums of 2019 by Pitchfork, Billboard, Stereogum, Consequence of Sound, The Guardian, MTV, Noisey, The Independent, Paste, Under the Radar, Dazed, Clash, and more. NPR Music named her their #3 Best New Artist of 2019, behind only Billie Eilish and Maggie Rogers. Nilüfer performed her single "In Your Head" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and Later...with Jools Holland and played an incredible Tiny Desk Concert for NPR Music.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Molly Daniel