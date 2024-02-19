Nikita Lev Releases 'Now I Think Of You Unspeakably'

Indie-folk singer-songwriter Nikita Lev has released her newest single, "Now I Think of You Unspeakably," passionately starting 2024 with a bang.

Nikita has had a successful past year with five singles followed by performances at Hotel Ziggy, We Do Awesome, and Saturdays at Seven. Her debut single, "Elegance," quickly took off, earning recognition from SiriusXM. Additionally, Nikita has been properly recognized by MTV's Spankin' New and shared on MTV's Mexico, Argentina, and Caribbean channels.

While 2023 was Nikita's first year releasing music, she is no stranger to the familiarity of a guitar and piano. To date, Nikita has written over 200 songs, leaning on her guitar and piano to create a melody to match her thoughts effortlessly.

Returning to the guitar, Nikita describes the universal feeling of lingering feelings. "It's my disposition. I know it's a delicate situation," she beautifully details. She describes the song as "A crush on a friend manifesting itself in a really pure unadulterated way."

"Now I Think of You Unspeakably" is out now on all platforms and can be found HERE. Nikita celebrated the release with a live performance at the We Found New Music Showcase at Bar Lubitsch on February 15, 2024.