Nicole Atkins Presents The Last Waltz at Home Nov. 27

On Friday, November 27th, 2020 at 7 PM CT, Nicole Atkin hosts Natkins Funhouse Presents: The Last Waltz at Home livestream. Featuring performances from Ancient Cities, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Binky Griptite, Buffalo Hunt, Courtney Marie Andrews, Caleb Elliott, Dancey Jenkins, Davey Horne, Eric D. Johnson of Fruit Bats, Erin Rae, Hiss Golden Messenger, Jaime Wyatt, John Gallahger Jr., John McCauley of Deer Tick, John Paul White, Justin & the Cosmics, Kashena Sampson, Langhorne Slim, Lilly Hiatt, Lola Kirke, The Lone Bellow, Midlake, Oliver Wood, Patrick Sweany, Phil Cook, The Pollies, Raul Malo of the Mavericks, Shakey Graves, The Smoking Flowers, Suzanne Santo, The War and Treaty, Van Darien, and more, the musicians are coming together to share their unique renditions of songs from the legendary 1978 concert album, The Last Waltz. The show will be streamed via Seated.com, with tickets available for purchase now, here. Each ticket purchased comes with on-demand access for 72 hours following the event.

Hosted and organized by Nicole Atkins, fans can expect the participating artists to pop up in the livestream chat throughout the show on November 27th. By bringing together her talented peers to recreate the beloved songs of The Last Waltz, pal around in the chat, and share the love and spirit of the holidays in a safe and fun way, Atkins' intentions for The Last Waltz at Home livestream is to be a salve for the sadness of not being able to celebrate the holidays with our loved ones in person due to the pandemic.

Nicole explains, "This time of year I look forward to the tradition of performing the complete The Last Waltz at the Capitol Theatre in New York. The lineup is always so diverse and I've met some of my best musical friends from these shows. Additionally, Thanksgiving is a big deal in my house. Our table is large. We play dice after dinner - laughin' and shouting with the music loud and dollars flyin'! So, while we're in the midst of this unprecedented worldwide pandemic, a lot of us, myself included, are unable to be with our families this Thanksgiving or continue the tradition of performing The Last Waltz together, The Last Waltz at Home, became our solution."

Atkins continues, "Come join us on Friday, November 27th at 7 PM CT, for special performances of the entire soundtrack by your favorite artists from their homes. Ray Jacildo and I will be hosting the event live - talking music, traditions, chatting in the comments with our families and some of the other performers, and more fun surprises. Hopefully, we will never have to do The Last Waltz this way ever again, but while we are, we're gonna make it a night where you can say, now THAT, was f*cking fun!"

Tickets are available now via Seated.com, here . Exclusive Natkins Funhouse Presents: The Last Waltz at Home poster available, here . All proceeds will be distributed equally amongst the participating artists.

View More Music Stories Related Articles