Nicolas Bearde Releases 6th Jazz Album In Celebration of Nat King Cole's Centenary

San Francisco-based vocalist, Nicolas Bearde recently released "I Remember You: the Music of Nat King Cole", embellished by a group of outstanding musicians to rave reviews from critics and jazz audiences worldwide.



Building on Bearde's 2016 high charting album " Invitation", this new release, produced and arranged largely by Josh Nelson ( long time pianist for the late Natalie Cole ) celebrates Nat King Cole's 100th birthday. Besides pianists Nelson and Peter Horvath, Bearde teams with bassists Alex Boneham and Dan Feiszli, drummers Dan Schnelle, Lorca Hart and Jason Lewis and special guest artist, legendary tenor saxophonist, Eric Alexander, featured on 3 tracks, "That Sunday, That Summer", "Funny (Not Much)" and "Thou Swell".



Bearde is a master storyteller who breathes new life into Nat's trove of enduring classics. Though the ten songs on this project are associated with Cole, Nelson's fresh arrangements and Bearde's rich, warm voice and supple phrasing offer new takes on these timeless songs. There is a certain elegance to his singing that makes the songs on "I Remember You: the Music of Nat King Cole", with their updated and hip arrangements, as fresh and evocative as when there were originally performed.





