Nick Waterhouse Reveals Looney Tunes-esque Music Video, Announces 2021 Tour Dates

LA-based troubadour Nick Waterhouse's album Promenade Blue is out now on Innovative Leisure and today, he reveals a new music video for album cut "B. Santa Ana, 1986". Animated by Daniel Bermudez, it follows Waterhouse (ft. The Sensational Barnes Brothers) as a cartoon dog caricature movin' and groovin' through a Looney Tunes-esque animated California. Reverberating with energy, heart, and creativity, the new LP continues to capture critical acclaim spanning NPR, Under The Radar, BrooklynVegan, KCRW Today's Top Tune, Spin Magazine, Buzzbands.la, Tour Stories with Joe Plummer, and more. Nick has also announced 2021 tour dates across select west coast cities, where fans will have the opportunity to be captivated by his swaggering performance and experience music from the record live for the first time. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 14. Tour dates listed below..

Behind the video he shares, "I first met the artist and animator of this video, Daniel Bermudez, in a bar called the Attic (RIP) in San Francisco as brilliant, manic 45s spun over the sound system. He and the irrepressible Primo Pitino ran one of the greatest parties of all time - 'OLDIES NIGHT' (intentionally generic title that betrayed the cosmic and freewheeling artistry of such a musical and atmospheric endeavor). He and I got together designing my first record labels at the letterpress he worked at. We're both California natives and he's done my tune more than justice with this Spaniel charcuterie passing through exactly the kinda world I aimed to conjure in 'B. Santa Ana 1986.'"

In Nick's musical and lyrical world, blue is a refraction of his life and memories - shadowing a deep, spiritual San Francisco that fostered his musical vocabulary but has now been stamped out irrevocably; evoking the endless tours, marathon recording sessions, and highs and lows of success he's experienced in his decade-long career; conjuring romances that were doomed, loves that lingered, and hope for future days of parity and partnership; summoning spirits of people who have gone but permeate his mind forever. The world of Promenade Blue represents rebirth and reinvigoration as well as a clarity of purpose. It is vivid and magnetic, buoyed by both light and density due to Nick's newfound collaboration with co-producer Paul Butler (Michael Kiwanuka, Devendra Banhart).

Nick Waterhouse North American Tour Dates

8/16: Boston, MA @ City Winery

8/17: New York City, NY @ City Winery

8/18: Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery

8/19: Washington, D.C. @ City Winery

8/21: Nashville, TN @ City Winery

8/22: Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

8/24: Chicago, IL @ City Winery

11/10: San Diego, CA @ Casbah

11/11: Phoenix, AZ @ MIM

11/18: Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage

11/20: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/21: Seattle, WA @ Triple Door (early show)

11/21: Seattle, WA @ Triple Door (late show)