Niall Horan Drops 'Live From Spotify Studios' Album

To celebrate the release of Niall Horan's third solo studio album, The Show, Spotify hosted an intimate album release event with top fans at New York's legendary Power Station in June of 2023.

With today's release of Live From Spotify Studios, all of Horan's fans can now enjoy the music from that magical night. Available exclusively on Spotify, the digital album captures his 11-song, 45-minute acoustic set in its entirety. Download / stream Live From Spotify Studios HERE.

Backed by his band, Horan performed “The Show,” “Heaven,” “Meltdown” and three other songs from the new album plus earlier hits like “This Town,” “Flicker” and “Slow Hands” and a cover of Zach Bryan's “Something In the Orange.” See below for the complete track listing.

A clear vinyl edition of Live From Spotify Studios will be released on May 17. The clear vinyl will be the only physical edition released of these recordings exclusive to Spotify first fans.

“THE SHOW” LIVE ON TOUR 2024 – Horan's biggest tour yet and first headline run since 2018's Flicker World Tour, will kick off on Tuesday, February 20, in Belfast, UK at the SSE Arena. He'll be performing songs from all three of his solo albums. Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg will launch on May 29 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL and include shows at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena (June 3), New York City's Madison Square Garden (June 13 and 14) and The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA (July 27 and 28). See below for itinerary. Tickets and further information are available at www.niallhoran.com.

The Show debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales tally and also topped the charts in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Holland and Belgium. Rolling Stone said, “Niall Horan elevates his game with The Show, his third and finest album yet.” American Songwriter observed, “Horan no doubt followed his instincts on The Show, leading him to a stunner of an album that cements his standing in the pop world.” Bustle noted, “Niall Horan's story is a master class in manifestation.”

A near-lifelong songwriter who taught himself to play guitar as a kid in Ireland – and who names attending an Eagles concert at age four as a pivotal moment in shaping his sensibilities – Horan has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times as part of the iconic One Direction.

In 2017, he made his full-length solo debut with Flicker, a Platinum-certified and chart-topping album featuring the triple-Platinum single “Slow Hands.” Heartbreak Weather followed in 2020 and topped the U.K.'s Official Albums chart and Billboard's Top Album Sales chart. He joined NBC's The Voice” in 2023 and has since logged two consecutive wins as a coach with the victories of contestants Gina Miles and Huntley.

Track Listing – Niall Horan – Live from Spotify Studios

1. The Show – Live from Spotify Studios

2. Heaven – Live from Spotify Studios

3. This Town – Live from Spotify Studios

4. On a Night Like Tonight – Live from Spotify Studios

5. Black and White – Live from Spotify Studios

6. You Could Start a Cult – Live from Spotify Studios

7. Something in the Orange – Live from Spotify Studios*

8. Flicker – Live from Spotify Studios

9. Science – Live from Spotify Studios*

10. Meltdown – Live from Spotify Studios

11. Slow Hands – Live from Spotify Studios

*Previously released on The Show: The Encore deluxe edition

NIALL HORAN – “The Show” LIVE ON TOUR 2024

North American Leg

May 29 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL

May 31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 1 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 3 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

June 5 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

June 7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek

June 8 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

June 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

June 13 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden

June 14 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden

June 15 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

June 18 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

June 19 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

June 21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 22 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

June 26 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

June 28 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

June 29 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

July 7 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

July 9 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 10 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 12 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 16 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theater

July 17 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

July 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

July 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

July 23 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

July 24 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 27 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

July 28 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

July 30 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 31 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Niall Horan Photo Credit: Happy Monday