New Zealand Singer-Songwriter Will Swinton Unveils Single 'Harmless'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
'Dume,' a Historic Collection of Neil Young Classics and Hidden Gems, Will Release for the Photo 4 'Dume,' a Historic Collection of Neil Young Gems, Set For Vinyl

New Zealand Singer-Songwriter Will Swinton Unveils Single 'Harmless'

Kicking off 2024, Auckland singer-songwriter Will Swinton returns with an emotionally charged new single and music video titled “Harmless” out now.

The accompanying black-and-white self-directed visual threads together moments of chaos and tumult as Will Swinton experiences all of love's ups and downs. Moving in a turbulent continuous take, he sings directly to the camera as the momentum culminates with acceptance. It serves as the perfect cinematic counterpoint to the song. Watch HERE.

“Harmless” threads Swinton's melodic vocals through a loose electric guitar lick and head-nodding beat. His words cut deep as he exhales, “If it was harmless, then ain't it supposed to harm less? I didn't mean to start s cost me everything I had wish I was heartless.” Holding nothing back on the anthemic refrain, he pleads, “Tell me what to do.” The accompanying visual translates his vulnerability to the screen without filter. Ultimately, “Harmless” showcases his nuanced songcraft and dynamic voice front-and-center.

“Harmless” picks up the momentum from his most recent single “Daydream.” The latter has not only clocked over half-a-million total streams, but it has also earned acclaim reaching #5 on the Hot 20 New Zealand Singles Chart. Beyond a plug from Rolling Stone, Sweety High proclaimed “ He beautifully captures the angst of unrequited feelings.” While The Honey Pop stated, “We're in love and completely obsessed with the Auckland singer-songwriter.”

Swinton released his debut EP Better Days in October 2023. The EP capped a flurry of momentum for the fresh face. In 2022, his independent single “All For You” cracked the Top 10 of the Hot 20 New Zealand Singles Chart, while “Better Days,” “Wasted You” and “Leave In The Morning” landed in the Top 15. 

So far, he has tallied north of 100 million views on TikTok. Beyond collaborating with the likes of Claire Rosinkranz and finding a fan in MGK, Swinton has performed everywhere from SXSW in Austin, TX to The Great Escape in Brighton, UK, and Primavera in Barcelona, Spain. He recently supported Dermot Kennedy on the New Zealand leg of his tour and performed on mainstage at New Zealand's largest festival, Rhythm & Vines. He now gears up for a home-town headline tour in New Zealand. 

About Will Swinton

Singer-songwriter Will Swinton crafts relatable, soul-baring songs that other artists wish they'd written themselves — just ask Machine Gun Kelly, whom Swinton met by chance at an Idaho bar in July 2022.

MGK was “intrigued” by the 22-year-old New Zealander — enough to invite Swinton to his Mainstream Sellout Tour show in Spokane, Washington. Independently Swinton achieved success with his July 2022 debut single, “All For You,” which hit No. 6 on the Hot 20 New Zealand Singles Chart, followed by the similarly refreshingly honest “Wasted You,” climbing to No. 15 on the same chart.

Altogether, he's generated 100 million TikTok views and nearly 10 million global streams in the span of a year. Swinton's emotionally tinged Better Days debut EP, further solidifies his unique sound and unquestioned potential for global resonance. Standout tracks like the title “Better Days” and the anecdotally vulnerable “Leave In The Morning,” produced alongside Rory Noble (Burna Boy, Ruel) illustrate Swinton's refreshing musicality.

Hailing from Auckland, New Zealand the former trampoline park employee took a leap of faith spending all his savings on a lifechanging flight to LA chasing his music dream. Fast forward, he's now signed to 10K Projects and Capitol Records enhancing his artistry. He garners acclaim from Rolling Stone, writes with the likes of Claire Rosinkranz, sells out headline shows in addition to playing a slew of global festivals and recently opened for Dermot Kennedy.

Photo Credit: Joseph Morrison 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Dynamic Pop Artist LO LA Explores The Fractures Of Heartbreak In New Single happy 4 U Photo
Dynamic Pop Artist LO LA Explores The Fractures Of Heartbreak In New Single 'happy 4 U'

LO LA's latest hit, 'happy 4 u,' explores the complexities of love and heartbreak in a relatable and authentic way. Dive into the emotional depths of this track as LO LA weaves a poignant narrative of moving on and conflicting desires.

2
KRAZY SUPER CONCERT Adds Second Show With CL and The Kid LAROI Photo
KRAZY SUPER CONCERT Adds Second Show With CL and The Kid LAROI

A second day has been added with a full artist lineup for ‘Krazy Super Concert’ that will be held on Friday, February 9 at BMO Stadium with CL and The Kid LAROI.

3
Jubël Is Starting 2024 With New Single Lie to Me Feat. Kiddo Photo
Jubël Is Starting 2024 With New Single 'Lie to Me' Feat. Kiddo

Kiddo is a Swedish artist who has made a name for herself with the singles “Drunk & I Miss You”, “Bang my Head” and has collaborated with artists such as Robin Shultz, Johan Newman and Cheat Codes to name a few. She has reach #1 in Germany airplay chart and has an exciting spring with new material.

4
Kings Elliot Releases Like I Was Never Here Photo
Kings Elliot Releases 'Like I Was Never Here'

“Like I Was Never Here” is the latest emotionally-stirring track from Kings Elliot, following the release of singles “Never Be Mine” and “It's My Birthday” last year. On each of these tracks, Elliot's honest, vulnerable songwriting brings her most intimate feelings—including her struggles with heartbreak and mental health—to listeners.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Gunna Links With Turbo for 'Bachelor' Music VideoVideo: Gunna Links With Turbo for 'Bachelor' Music Video
Rachel Chinouriri Announces Debut Album 'What a Devastating Turn of Events'Rachel Chinouriri Announces Debut Album 'What a Devastating Turn of Events'
The Snuts Release New Single 'Millionaires'The Snuts Release New Single 'Millionaires'
Declan Mckenna Shares New Track 'Mulholland's Dinner And Wine'Declan Mckenna Shares New Track 'Mulholland's Dinner And Wine'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
& JULIET