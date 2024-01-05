New Years Day Shares New Single 'I Still Believe'

Rock band New Years Day is thrilled to share their powerfully defiant new single “I Still Believe,” out now and streaming. The song comes from the band's forthcoming 5th studio album, Half Black Heart, set to be released on March 1, 2024. Pre-order/pre-save Half Black Heart now, here: https://newyearsday.lnk.to/HalfBlackHeart.

“The first song we wrote for our new album was actually ‘I Still Believe.' It was during the summer of 2020, amidst the challenges of the Covid pandemic, when it felt like all our previous efforts and all the work we had put in the years prior were in vain,” shares Ash Costello.

“Personally, I felt lost and uncertain about what lay ahead. However, a voice within me urged me to persevere, to never give up, and to maintain faith that things would eventually fall into place as they were meant to. I realized the importance of not overthinking and simply embracing the present moment. ‘I Still Believe' is a heartfelt anthem dedicated to anyone in need of a reminder that with unwavering self-belief, anything is possible.”

New Years Day announced Half Black Heart in late 2023, following the release of “Vampyre” and “Secrets”. The record also features the band's 2022 hit “Hurts Like Hell”. Last fall they also embarked on The Kiss of Death Tour with In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills, in addition to being featured on WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc. Fans can catch New Years Day back on the road this spring with Lacuna Coil. They'll also be performing at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival. For a full list of dates, please see below or visit: nydrock.com.

About New Years Day:

Kerrang! Magazine counts New Years Day among an elite handful of bands inspiring the next generation. Led by “the vibrant force of nature that is frontwoman Ash Costello,” New Years Day unleash anthems of discontent and empowerment, delivered with gothic flair and theatrical bombast.

It's a sound that crashed into the Mainstream Rock Top 40 for the first time in 2019 with a top 15 rock radio charting single "Shut Up" followed up by the cathartic “Hurts Like Hell,” which finished 2022 as one of SiriusXM Octane's Top 25 songs of the year. Each successive victory is a celebration of hard-fought creative freedom, unstoppable determination, and dedicated fans. Throngs of diehards and newcomers alike sing and sweat along with New Years Day, at festivals, in clubs, or on tours with Halestorm, Falling In Reverse, Motionless In White, Ice Nine Kills, and In This Moment.

Saints and sinners, victims and victors. In sound and vision, New Years Day walk the line between darkness and light. The band's duality comes to fruition on Half Black Heart, an unrepentant and unashamed album championing discovery, from the darkest secrets to one's inner strength.

Unrestrained fury collides with arena-ready glamor, confrontational DIY passion, and melodic hooks. “Hurts Like Hell,” “Vampyre,” “Bulletproof,” “Fearless,” the title track, and the rest of Half Black Heart join an already impressive catalog of songs, like “Come for Me,” “Skeletons,” “Kill or Be Killed,” and “Shut Up.” Fans have streamed “Angel Eyes” more than 14 million times on Spotify alone.

Victim to Villain (2013), Malevolence (2015), and Unbreakable (2019) deeply resonate with listeners who cherish them as timeless keepsakes, marking different times in their own personal evolution. It's because Costello, who skillfully conjures horror and comic book aesthetics as allegory, is one of them.

In cinematic music videos, transcendent live performances, and daily interaction (virtual or in-person) with like-minded misfits, this band makes pleasure from pain. Even when it hurts like hell.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

5/2 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

5/3 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

5/4 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

5/6 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

5/7 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

5/9 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

5/11 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

5/13 – Fort Smith, AR @ Temple Live

5/14 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center

5/16 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival