New Rules Drop New Single 'Ghost Town'

UK/Irish trio New Rules have released new single “Ghost Town.” The captivating track premiered last night on BBC Radio 1's Future Pop.

Written by New Rules and John Ryan [One Direction, Niall Horan, Sabrina Carpenter], “Ghost Town” laments the demise of a relationship and the feeling of abandonment that comes after (“My heart / it's a ghost town / when you're not around / I'm running out of ways to tell you that I need you now”).

The single arrives alongside an official music video, which is streaming now on the band's official YouTube channel. Directed by Devon Kuziw, the haunting visual toys with the song's concept, flipping it on its head to present the group as ghosts in a world that has lost substance to them without their partner. “Ghost Town” is available now on all streaming platforms via Elektra.

New Rules expanded on the track, “We actually wrote ‘Ghost Town' two years ago, and at the time we all thought it sounded like ‘us in two years.' It's a little different for us in the production, but it was such a fun, hooky story that we kept coming back to it. We loved getting to write and produce it with John Ryan who we're all big fans of as both a writer and an artist. We especially can't wait to play this one live as it's a song that you can tell was born out of frustration and being a little bit lost without music in the months following lockdown.”

In August, the band debuted new single “NOPE!.” The bright, bouncy track premiered on BBC Radio 1's Future Pop and was recently named by British GQ one of “The Best Songs of 2023 (So Far).” The group is also slated for a headline performance at Islington Assembly Hall on October 24th. For up-to-date ticketing information, please visit www.newrulesband.com.

In June, the trio shared “Old Days,” written by New Rules, Sam Klempner, and Jamie Squire (of The 1975). The reflective track laments the friendship lost after a romantic relationship ends (“How come it's so easy to go from friends to lovers / but not lovers to friends?”).

Earlier this year, the trio wrapped up a run of UK and Ireland headline tour dates, which earned a glowing review from The Sun, who raved, “…I hadn't experienced this sort of hysteria since One Direction” and praised the band's “electric” energy “…easing between flawless harmonies, guitar riffs, and banter with fans.”

The trio also recorded a Radio 1 session at London's prestigious Maida Vale Studios earlier this year. The group's 2022 mixtape Go The Distance racked up praise from PEOPLE Magazine, who named the trio one of their Emerging Artists To Watch. Rolling Stone UK applauded the mixtape's “pop-driven earworms,” while Sweety High attested New Rules are “going places.”

About New Rules:

For New Rules, three guitars and three voices converge upon one stadium-size sound. The London-based trio—Alec McGarry, Nathan Lambert, and Ryan Meaney—elevate pop to the rafters fueled by singer-songwriter soul, rock ‘n' roll spirit, and a whole lot of personality. With Ryan from Dublin, Alec from Hertfordshire, and Nathan from Chelmsford, the boys initially met online, bonding over similar backgrounds playing music on street corners, uploading covers online, and penning original material.

The musicians congregated in London and introduced New Rules with “Call It” and “Fix Somebody” during 2019. Beyond hitting the road with Julia Michaels, Little Mix, and Picture This, they've sold out successive headline tours. Following the viral success of “Pasta” and “Emily,” they caught the attention of Elektra Records and signed to the label in 2021.

Last summer, the trio released their debut mixtape Go The Distance, which racked up praise from PEOPLE Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone UK, and more, in addition to selling out UK shows and their first-ever U.S. dates.