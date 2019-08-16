New Orleans, Garage-Pop Pet Fangs Release Debut Album 'Ultra Deluxe'

Garage-pop group Pet Fangs have released their full-length album Ultra Deluxetoday. The album includes a ton of singles including their heavily-streamed hit "Afterglow," the "grungy" (Ones to Watch) "Bitch, Baby.," their latest track "Problemz," as well as ton of previously unreleased new songs from the quartet. Ultra Deluxe premiered this week by way of the legendary publication The Big Takeover, who called the album "a wildly lively and fun ride through a number of cool music genres."

"Problemz," is the perfect midsummer jam; the song stems from a conversation between songwriter Joe Stark and his wife talking about the proper balance of drinking, partying and playing it safe. Stark explains, "We wrote 'Problemz' on the back porch of my house in Louisiana. My brother Dave was playing a bass line and we were all just sitting around drinking cervezas. I was thinking about my girl asking me the week before if I thought she had a problem because she wanted to drink wine on nights after work. Of course I said, "absolutely not" and lyrically, I just kind of went off the deep end with that idea. I do believe in moderation of substance but to be quite honest, but it's also good to have some safe fun!"

Ultra Deluxe juxtaposes life and comedy, exploring everything from relationships and parenthood, to drinking habits and hard hitting topics like immigration, all with what HuffPost calls an "alt-dot avant garde flavor," continuing that they've got "cool vibes, a contagious throbbing melody and goosed up resonant vocals. It's sensual, dangerous and exotic, all at the same time." The Pet Fangs gang have a sound that's all their own, perfectly meshing rock and pop, with tinges of '80s-themed zest.

Their music represents something new. It's equal parts attitude, atmosphere, and adventurousness, glued together by four songwriters whose rock 'n roll pedigree lends edge and electricity to their spacey pop music. As their new album nears release, fans can expect a fresh, evolved sound that encapsulates everything the band has experienced together.

In addition to a slew of new tracks that will have fans turning up their stereo to finish out the summer strong, Ultra Deluxe is jam-packed with all of their hits, like the aforementioned "Bitch, Baby." which spurs a conversation about gender roles, and its companion "Candy, Baby.," along with "Racquet Skirt," the Jane Fonda inspired "Barbarella," "She's Alright," which Northern Transmissions said "will definitely [make] you want to pour a summery beverage," and "She's a Killa."

Now that Ultra Deluxe is here, it's time to throw a summer porch hang and throw a couple back to Pet Fangs' New Orleans-infused rock aesthetic that adds a new and vibrant texture to the current pop genre.

To celebrate Ultra Deluxe, the band is hosting an album release show at House of Blues in New Orleans on Friday, August 30th (info and tickets on Facebook). For more information on Pet Fangs, visit petfangs.com and follow them on social media @petfangs.

Listen to the new album here:





