New Hope Club Announces First Leg of Their 2022 'Getting Better' World Tour

British pop sensations NEW HOPE CLUB are launching a global tour that begins with an acoustic European run that starts May 29th in Manchester, then goes full electric for the U.S. leg, which begins July 12th in Philadelphia. Additional European dates plus Southeast Asia and Latin American dates to be announced. VIP packages here.

Tickets on sale starting Friday, May 13 here.

In between dates, lead singer Blake Richardson will be shooting MIDAS MAN, the new music biopic about Beatles manager Brian Epstein. Richardson will play a young Paul McCartney in the film, which is being directed by Sara Sugarman (Vinyl).

Beginning in June and continuing throughout the year, the trio (rounded out by George Smith and Reece Bibby) will release new music, their first since 2020's self-titled album, which hit Top 5 on the UK's Official Album Chart.

They're giving fans a sneak preview of two new tracks, "Getting Better" and "Girl Who Does Both," on TikTok. The songs were written and recorded with executive producer Ross Golan (Maroon 5, Charlie Puth, 5 Seconds of Summer).

The tour marks a return to live performances for the band, who spent the past two years writing new music and helping fans through lockdown with a series of livestreams featuring original songs and fan-picked covers of songs by Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Niall Horan, Rex Orange County and more.

As BRITISH GQ put it, New Hope Club are "now headliners in their own right" and continue to build their global following. The band has a social reach of over 8 million and more than 1 billion total streams.

Northern England natives, New Hope Club (Reece Bibby, Blake Richardson, and George Smith) got their start gigging at local pubs and within a year found themselves touring around the world introducing their Britpop-inspired, emotionally honest brand of guitar-driven pop. In 2019 they embarked on their first headline world tour, selling out shows across the globe - North America, Southeast Asia, Europe, and UK; from Los Angeles to New York, to Seoul, Tokyo and London.

With arena shows, a loyal fanbase, and a cluster of singles under their belts New Hope Club ushered in 2020 with the release of their self-titled debut album in February, which entered top 5 on the UK album charts and featured "Know Me Too Well" ft. Danna Paola.

Then 2020 came and the pandemic halted any big plans they had for touring the record. For the first time in their five-year career, the band had time to contemplate their purpose as artists, their process and how they could move forward as a group.

Beginning in June and continuing over the course of the coming year, the trio will kickstart their next era by releasing new music, written and recorded with executive producer Ross Golan (Maroon 5, Charlie Puth, 5 Seconds of Summer), leading up to a full album release. The new songs and direction will showcase the band's versatility, their evolution as songwriters and musicians, and will feature Blake on production duty.

With the passionate fanbase in their corner, a tour on the horizon, and new music on the way, 2022 is only getting better and better.

UK (Album Experience Exclusive acoustic shows)

Sun, May 29 - Manchester @ Manchester Academy

Mon, May 30 - London @ Lafayette

Tues, May 31 - Birmingham @ Birmingham Institute

Thurs, June 2 - Liverpool @ Liverpool Academy

Fri, June 3 - - Glasgow @ Glasgow Garage

US Tour Dates

Tues, July 12 - Philadelphia @ Foundry at Fillmore

Wed, July 13 - Boston @ Brighton Music Hall

Fri, July 15 - - New York @ Gramercy Theatre

Sun, July 17 - Chicago @ Subterranean

Tues, July 19 - Denver @ Marquis Theater

Wed, July 20 - Salt Lake City @ Kilby Court

Fri, July 22 - - San Francisco @ The Chapel

Sat, July 23 - Los Angeles @ El Rey Theater

Mon, July 25 - Phoenix @ Valley Bar

Wed, July 27 - Dallas @ House of Blues Cambridge RM

Thurs, July 28 Houston @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock

Sat, July 30 - Atlanta @ Vinyl