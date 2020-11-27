New Forty Nineteens Release New Single 'Go Little GTO'

BIG STIR RECORDS SINGLES SERIES is all fired up to invite you to go for a ride with THE FORTY NINETEENS' "Go Little GTO" up for preorder at www.bigstirrecords.com/big-stir-digital-singles !

Single #106 takes the 1966 GTO out of the garage for a ride on Sunset Strip, where these bandmates learned their chops and we're definitely in good hands with The Forty Nineteens at the wheel. B-side "Another Day" is the perfect companion - drivin', and rock & rollin' on this sonic journey.

Both songs on this release remind us that the old adage still stands. "To know where you're going, look where you've been." Just remember to have a little fun getting there. And the fun is just getting started as there's a much-anticipated full-length album from the band slated for release in early 2021 from Big Stir Records!

The Forty Nineteens are John Pozza: vocals, Chuck Gorian: guitar, Matt Colleran: guitar, Kevin Barber: bass, Nick Zeigler: drums. They are the keepers of the garage rock flame, owning the airwaves coast to coast (and overseas) with songs that remind one of early Rolling Stones. They are heard regularly in Little Steven's Underground Garage on Sirius XM as well as an impressive clutch of radio outlets across the dial, the nation, and the world.

Learn more at www.TheFortyNineteens.com.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You