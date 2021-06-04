New Album From Bailey Callahan Released Today

Bailey Callahan's first full-length album, The A & B Sides, hits today, and she was just announced as the Orlando Ole Red Spotlight Artist of the Month for June. Bailey wrote four of the nine songs solo and partnered with Jared Anderson, Johnny Clawson, Davis Branch and Kyle Sturrock on the remaining five. The album was produced by Robbie Artress (Priscilla Block) and is available HERE on the Pink Mustang, LLC label. A limited-edition vinyl album will also be released through BaileyCallahan.com.

"I learned a lot about myself and others over the last year," said Bailey. "This album is about growth and self-discovery. I call it The A and B Sides because I wanted each song to have it's own moment. I didn't want to make a cohesive album and have all the songs sound the same. If I wanted one song to sound like Bonnie Raitt and the next to sound like Eric Church...I wanted to be able to do exactly that. My main goal for this album was to make cool art and great music. This album is 100% my story."

A favorite of Ole Red patrons, Bailey and her band are mainstays at the Nashville, Gatlinburg and Orlando locations. The Ole Red Orlando Artist Spotlight of the Month features increased in-club play of Bailey's music videos and a planned string of social media posts targeted to the popular venue's thousands of followers. The first post highlighted her "My Kind of Man" from the Orlando location and can be seen HERE.

The Country Network will begin airing Bailey's emotive "City Lights" on Monday, June 7 at 1:15 and 6:17 p.m. Eastern. The channel can be viewed on Android, IOS, Roku, Apple TV and at https://tcncountry.net. A list of stations carrying the channel can be found HERE.

American Songwriter highlighted her "New" single in their popular "Daily Discovery" feature. "...there is a quality of rawness which works symbiotically with Callahan's vocals and the 'simple yet whimsical' production style," Delia Rowland wrote in the piece. The full feature can be read here.

A Jeep fanatic her entire life and current Jeep Gladiator owner, Bailey partnered with JeepBeef and JeepHer to reach a combined 330,000 followers to promote The A & B Sides. She has been featured on LiveXLive, Handling It Podcast, Guitar Girl Magazine, Today In Nashville, and will be featured on a Nashville Meets London livestream on June 7. Bailey will kick off her The A & B Sides Tour June 10 in Reno, and a full list of dates are below.

Bailey has amassed over 60,000 organic Facebook followers through releasing compelling music and playing over 300 dates in the two years leading up to the 2020 lockdown. She has over 70 dates booked through the summer including opening for Old Dominion, Eric Church, Dierks Bentley and others. She makes a return appearance on Song Suffragettes at The Listening Room Café in Nashville on June 7.

