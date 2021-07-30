Neutral Snap Share New Single 'I'm Crazy (But You) Like That'

Today, Neutral Snap share their new single "I'm Crazy (But You) Like That." The upbeat pop-punk track describes a "toxic back and forth argument that is all-too-common in some relationships," according to the band.

"I'm Crazy (But You) Like That" is the lead single from Neutral Snap's sophomore album, Tell Me How I Feel. Due out October 22 on Orange Music Records, Tell Me How I Feel follows the band's 2020 debut Sorry, I Passed Out and comprises 11 high-energy songs dealing with topics such as romantic and familial relationships, mental health and adjusting to post-lockdown life.

"This album is a processing of the unprecedented times we live in," shares the band. "It is the culmination of all the different feelings we've experienced and events we never thought would happen. TMHIF has a little bit of something for everyone, and we can't wait to take y'all on this journey with us."

Pre-order Tell Me How I Feel here: https://amzn.to/3l3rTbu.

Neutral Snap is an up-and-coming 4-piece pop-punk band from New Orleans. The fusion of music styles & songwriting influences belonging to Joshua Latham (vocals), J.P Brown (guitar), Dominick Conforte (bass), & Ray-Ray Boudreaux (drums) is on full display at all times.

Neutral Snap stormed onto the scene in December of 2018 with the release of "Yellow Suitcase," the first of three singles to come from their debut album. "Yellow Suitcase" would go to garner significant attention and positive reviews within the industry. Following the release of their second single "Perfect Spiral," the group would go on to sign with Orange Music Records out of New Orleans, Louisiana. In early 2020, Neutral Snap released their debut album Sorry, I Passed Out through Orange Music Records and Amplified Distribution. The album features saucy hits such as "Butterscotch" and fan favorite "Westin House," which lead the band to announce their 22-date Sorry, I Passed Out Tour.

For more information, please visit: www.neutralsnap.com.

Photo Credit: LazyEye Photography