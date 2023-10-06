Nelly Furtado Says It Right With 2LP Vinyl Edition of 'Loose'

The vinyl will be released on December 1.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

On December 1, IGA/UMe will release Nelly Furtado’s masterful dance-pop third album, June 2006’s Loose, on vinyl.

Catapulted by a trio of No. 1 hits — the suggestive serve-and-volley relationship conversation “Promiscuous (Feat. Timbaland),” the percussive drive of the pleading “Say It Right,” and the sultry declarations of “Maneater” — Loose became an international sensation, having sold 12M copies globally to date.

Loose will be released in two vinyl options. The standard 2LP version comes in a gatefold sleeve and is available on standard black vinyl, while the Limited-Edition version comes in an exclusive red and white color vinyl. Engineer Dennis “Roc” Jones recently used the original master files to create a truly special 2LP edition of Loose. Preorder or Listen to Loose HERE

Furtado’s phenomenal, genre-defying album Loose expanded the Canadian artist’s reach both creatively and commercially by testing the boundaries of pop by incorporating a litany of dance-music elements, reggaeton and R&B influences, and hip-hop beats into the tenets of her forward-thinking songwriting and arranging.

Produced primarily by Timbaland and Danja, along with Nisan Stewart, Lester Mendez, Rick Nowels, and Furtado herself, the aptly named Loose bursts forth with an even-dozen winning tracks like the falsetto encouragement of “Do It,” the heavenly ballad “In God’s Hands,” and the touching “Te Busque,” featuring a guest vocal from Juanes.

All 12 of the core songs on Loose prove why Nelly Furtado became such an international superstar. (A bonus track, the Spanish version of “Te Busque” (Feat. Juanes), is included at the end of Side 4.)

Loose peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 as well as in Furtado’s native Canada and on ten more charts across the globe, including those in Australia, Ireland, and Germany. It also reached the Top 10 in 14 other countries, including the UK, Austria, Finland, France, Scotland, and Italy.

In addition to its 3x platinum certification in the U.S. by the RIAA, Loose has also been certified as 3x platinum in the UK, 6x platinum in Canada, and 5x platinum in Germany and Switzerland. “Promiscuous” peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, as well as in her native Canada and New Zealand.

“Say It Right” climbed to No. 1 on ten charts internationally in addition to four separate U.S. charts, including the Billboard Hot 100, while “Maneater” hit No.1 on U.S. Dance Club Songs, UK Singles and Canada CHR/Top 40. Both “Do It” and “In God’s Hands” also made it to No. 11 in Canada.

Preorder or Listen to Loose HERE

NELLY FURTADO: LOOSE 2LP

Side 1

Afraid (Feat. Attitude)

Maneater

Promiscuous (Feat. Timbaland)

Side 2

Glow

Showtime

No Hay Iqual

Side 3

Te Busque (Feat. Juanes)

Say It Right

Do It

Side 4

In God’s Hands

Wait For You

All Good Things (Come To An End)

Te Busque – Spanish Version (Feat. Juanes)**

** Bonus track



