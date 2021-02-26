Nellen Dryden Releases 'Those Loving Eyes'

Today, indie roots artist Nellen Dryden released "Those Loving Eyes," a touching song she wrote solo. The single is the fifth song shared from her upcoming album Standstill, which is set for a vinyl-only August 27 release. Josh Hahn produced the album for Fairfax Records - a subsidiary of AHP Records.

Nellen's recent releases from Standstill continue to generate significant streams on Spotify. "Weather" is currently featured on Fresh Finds Country, and "Come On Honey" appears on Spotify's Best Songs 2021 - by Songpickr (Americana, Folk, Retro Soul, Blues, Indie Rock, Singer Songwriter) and New Funk & Soul Weekly 2021. "Tullahoma" is featured on 90's Country.

Her "Tullahoma" video has enjoyed recent play on "Video Diversity" in Omaha and "Country Clips" in Lexington. The video will also go live by the top of next week on Baeblemusic.com, a mixed-format music channel that is available across web, video apps, smart televisions, Roku, Sling TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and five million cable homes. Baeble is preinstalled on all LG televisions and is live on 25% of the Comcast X1 platforms and all new Amazon linear platforms and is the most widely distributed smart TV music video channel appearing in 178 countries.

A native of the greater New York City area and now based in Nashville, Nellen writes songs influenced by her R&B, folk, gospel and country music upbringing. Her sound is anchored in the roots of Americana music - from cosmic country to R&B to greasy, roadhouse rock & roll. She deepens and diversifies her songwriting on Standstill, which she produced with Jules Belmont. The album was recorded straight to tape without click tracks or studio trickery. The band performed together, capturing each song in a series of live takes, with Jules Belmont serving as Dryden's multi-instrumentalist and right-hand man. The old-school approach suited her songs well - warm, gritty, and clutter-free.

