Neil Young To Release First New Album With Crazy Horse In Seven Years

Neil Young with Crazy Horse have completed a brand new studio album titled COLORADO which is set for release on October 25 via Reprise Records. This is the first new music since 2012's critically acclaimed PSYCHEDELIC PILL.

COLORADO was recorded mostly live in the studio in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and produced by Young and John Hanlon with additional mixing at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu. Mastering by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, Hollywood. As with every Young release, the resultant audio fidelity is nothing short of astonishing and sounds as if one is present on the studio floor with the band during the recording.

COLORADO will be available on high resolution digital audio through NYA, and on a three-sided, double vinyl album set with a bonus 7" vinyl single as well as CD and digitally at all streaming and digital outlets. The bonus single contains two non-album tracks, "Rainbow Of Colors," (live) recorded live by Neil Young solo and was the first-ever public performance of this powerful new fan favorite, and "Truth Kills," a studio track by Young with Crazy Horse.

Pre-order COLORADO now and receive and instant download of the album track "Milky Way." Click here to purchase.

COLORADO Track listing:

Side 1

Think Of Me

She Showed Me Love

Side 2

Olden Days

Help Me Lose My Mind

Green Is Blue

Shut It Down

Side 3

Milky Way

Eternity

Rainbow Of Colors (studio version)

I Do

Side 4

Etched artwork

Bonus 7" Single:

A-Side:

Rainbow Of Colors (solo, live in Portland, OR May 17, 2019)

B-Side:

Truth Kills (Neil Young with Crazy Horse - studio)





Related Articles View More Music Stories