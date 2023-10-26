Neil Sandilands Performs Duet With Tarryn Lamb

international actor, singer, and songwriter, Neil Sandilands, joins forces with the lovely and talented singer, Tarryn Lamb, and the result is a masterpiece. "Kômmôsêdiesê" is inspired by an experience on set between Neil and an award-winning Spanish actor.

"At some point during the Covid years, I found myself in the jungle near Coba, Mexico. A place of tarantulas, spider monkeys, freshwater caves or “cenotes”, and of course, the Mayan pyramids, all on a movie set," Neil shares.

"That's also where I got fairly sick from the Delta Variant. I worked with traditional Mayan people, as well as the award-winning international Spanish actor, Daniel Garcia. We couldn't understand each other, but with the help of an interpreter, I discovered that the Spanish pronunciation of 'How do you say it?' sounds like assimilated Afrikaans - 'Kômmôsêdiesê.' It's actually spelled 'Como se dice,' but to my Afrikaans ears, it sounded like 'Kômmôsêdiesê'... Let's talk about this," adds the artist.

This duet, featuring the soulful voice of Tarryn Lamb, is inspired by that experience in Mexico.

"It's about my atomic-type existence and the eternal longing. Perhaps it was brought on by the close encounter with my own mortality. I remember the beautiful fatalism of that time."

The single, "Kômmôsêdiesê," is available on his album "Allegaarkie vir ‘n Askeet."