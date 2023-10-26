Neil Sandilands Performs Duet With Tarryn Lamb

This duet, featuring the soulful voice of Tarryn Lamb, is inspired by that experience in Mexico.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Neil Sandilands Performs Duet With Tarryn Lamb

international actor, singer, and songwriter, Neil Sandilands, joins forces with the lovely and talented singer, Tarryn Lamb, and the result is a masterpiece. "Kômmôsêdiesê" is inspired by an experience on set between Neil and an award-winning Spanish actor.

"At some point during the Covid years, I found myself in the jungle near Coba, Mexico. A place of tarantulas, spider monkeys, freshwater caves or “cenotes”, and of course, the Mayan pyramids, all on a movie set," Neil shares.

"That's also where I got fairly sick from the Delta Variant. I worked with traditional Mayan people, as well as the award-winning international Spanish actor, Daniel Garcia. We couldn't understand each other, but with the help of an interpreter, I discovered that the Spanish pronunciation of 'How do you say it?' sounds like assimilated Afrikaans - 'Kômmôsêdiesê.' It's actually spelled 'Como se dice,' but to my Afrikaans ears, it sounded like 'Kômmôsêdiesê'... Let's talk about this," adds the artist.

This duet, featuring the soulful voice of Tarryn Lamb, is inspired by that experience in Mexico.

"It's about my atomic-type existence and the eternal longing. Perhaps it was brought on by the close encounter with my own mortality. I remember the beautiful fatalism of that time."

The single, "Kômmôsêdiesê," is available on his album "Allegaarkie vir ‘n Askeet."



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Taylor Swift Unveils the Complete 1989 (Taylors Version) Tracklist Photo
Taylor Swift Unveils the Complete '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Tracklist

Taylor Swfit has unveiled the re-recorded version of her Grammy-winning album '1989.' The album includes all 16 songs from the original deluxe album and five new songs 'From the Vault.' There are no collaborations on 'Taylor's Version' of '1989,' sticking with the original album's outline. Swift worked on the new vault tracks with Jack Antonoff.

2
PoC Studios & New Breed Form Joint Venture To Manage Asian Artists In U.S. Photo
PoC Studios & New Breed Form Joint Venture To Manage Asian Artists In U.S.

New Breed currently manages many top artists from Japan, Thailand, Philippines, Korea and U.S. The partnership will showcase New Breed's amazing roster of international artists and expand their global footprint by including musicians from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and other countries across Asia and Africa.

3
Phoebe Go Releases New Single Something You Were Trying Photo
Phoebe Go Releases New Single 'Something You Were Trying'

Phoebe Go releases a new single and announces 2024 tour dates in her latest update. Produced by ARIA nominated Simon Lam (Charli XCX, Cub Sport, Allday, Juice Webster, Gretta Ray), “Something You Were Trying” is the first single from the Melbourne alt/indie artist's debut album.

4
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album Kaien Photo
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'

Featuring production from the likes of Dan Farber (Lizzo, Tkay Maidza, Dragonette), Os Young (Xenia Manasseh, Ray Vaughn), and Sonic Major (Chxrry22, Dreamville, Don Toliver), Kaien’s signature songwriting shines through on each of the record’s 12 tracks, intertwined with “Tell No One” and previous releases “Black Ice'' and “I Lay.”

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
& JULIET