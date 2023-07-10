Neil Frances Tap St. Panther For LGBTQIA Dance Floor Anthem 'Let's Break It Down'

Tickets for their fall headline tour dates are on sale now.

Jul. 10, 2023

Neil Frances Tap St. Panther For LGBTQIA Dance Floor Anthem 'Let's Break It Down'

Los Angeles duo NEIL FRANCES (Jordan Feller and Marc Gilfry) tap up-and-coming LA hip hop artist St. Panther for their second single together, “Let’s Break It Down.”

The new track trades the R&B vibes of “Head Straight” for a ’90s-inspired dance-pop anthem written for the LGBTQIA community, with St. Panther adding catchy hooks in addition to the fast flows they are known for.

When asked about the track Marc of NEIL FRANCES explains, "We've found a good amount of solace in the club and on the dance floor over the past few years. This song captures that feeling of being able to let go in an accepting environment. It's a bit old school meets new school production, a bit of classic 90's house. The song is about simultaneously breaking down barriers of identity and breaking it down on the dance floor, in a literal sense."

Jordan adds, "My relationship with my brother and his journey embracing his truest self was a big influence on the lyrics initially. In addition to this, given the origins of house music and it’s lasting importance to the LGBTQIA community, we wanted someone from that community represented on the song. Thankfully, St. Panther was into the concept and blessed us with another flawless feature."

St. Panther continues, "Jordan actually shared a pretty personal meaning behind this track with me, which I appreciated.  I love the notion of this song being about embracing your truest self and feeling free to express your identity exactly as it is. There's something so freeing about that, and you can definitely hear it in the music.

Feels more than just a queer-adjacent dance track to make the queers feel ok to be who they are… it feels more like, hey, we all have a piece of ourselves we could show up to embrace more. My favorite way to do that is by just throwing on a record that makes me dance unapologetically. This record is that."

SUMMER DATES:

7/8 -    The Cape -     Los Cabos, Mexico

7/26 -  Belly Up - Aspen, CO

7/27 -  Red Rocks Amphitheater  -    Morrison, CO In Support of Big Wild

7/28 -  Beach House -      San Diego, CA

7/30 -  Stern Grove -  San Francisco, CA

8/5 -    Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL    (Lollapalooza Aftershow)

8/6 -    Lollapalooza -  Chicago, IL

8/31 -  Oxford Art Factory   - Sydney, NSW

9/1 -    The Espy -    Melbourne, Australia

9/5 – 9/10 -    Snow Machine -    Queenstown, New Zealand

FALL HEADLINE TOUR:

10/6 -  Denver, CO - Summit

10/7 -  Santa Fe, NM -     Meow Wolf

10/9 -  Ft. Worth, TX - Tannahill's

10/10 - Austin, TX -    Scoot Inn

10/11 - Houston, TX - White Oak *co-headline with Poolside

10/13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

10/14 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

10/15 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

10/17 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

10/18 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

10/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

10/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

10/21 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

10/22 - Montreal, Canada  -   Le Studio TD

10/24 - Toronto, ON - Axis

10/25 - Detroit, MI -    El Club

10/28 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

10/31 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

11/1 -  Seattle, WA - Neptune

11/3 -  San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

11/4 -  Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

11/10-11/11    Tucson, AZ -   Dusk Music Festival

11/17-19 -  México City, MX -   Corona Capital Festival



