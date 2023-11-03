Ne-Yo Teams up With Fabolous to Deliver 'Link Up' Remix

The remix is currently available to stream on all platforms via Motown Records/Compound Entertainment.

Nov. 03, 2023

Ne-Yo Teams up With Fabolous to Deliver 'Link Up' Remix

Three-time, Grammy award-winning hitmaker NE-YO unveiled a new remix to his single “Link Up (feat. Fabolous),” which is currently available to stream on all platforms via Motown Records/Compound Entertainment.

NE-YO and Fabolous also dropped a fresh visual to accompany the remix, directed by Azzie Scott. In the black-and-white visual, the duo adds their own flair to the rejuvenated sample of Michael Wycoff's 1980s R&B hit “Looking Up To You” produced by Hitmaka, Cardiak and Wu10.

The remix showcases Fabolous' signature wordplay paired with NE-YO's smooth vocals in what marks the latest iteration of their longstanding string of collaborations. The creative partnership between these two titans dates back to “She Got Her Own” with Jamie Foxx and Fabolous's “Make Me Better” [feat. NE-YO]—which rose to #8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Over the years, the dynamic duo have also collaborated on “Crazy Love” from NE-YO's Libra album and “Should Be You” from the R&B hitmaker's R.E.D. album. The remix also comes after NE-YO originally dropped “Link Up” in late-September as he finalized his nationwide “Champagne and Roses Tour” with Mario and special guest Pleasure P.

Earlier this year, NE-YO shined on a wide array of stages, including a headlining performance at The White House's 4th of July celebration on the South Lawn. He also delivered his iconic hits at Michael Rubin's renowned, Hamptons white party that brought together the biggest titans in business, entertainment, sports and music.

“Link Up” marks his first release since his eighth studio album, Self Explanatory, which included collaborations with Yung Bleu, Jeremih and Trippie Redd. His collaboration with Jeremih on “U 2 Luv” topped Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart for three weeks.

In his career to date, NE-YO has a combined total of over 23 BILLION streams worldwide. He has won three GRAMMY awards and been honored with a total of 14 nominations. His first single, 2005's “So Sick,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was certified quadruple Platinum. Since then, he has racked up a collection of hit singles – including “Sexy Love,” “Closer,” “Because of You,” “Miss Independent” and “Push Back” featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don.



