Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ne-Yo Shares New Single 'You Got the Body' Ahead of Album

His anxiously awaited eighth album, Self Explanatory, is due out July 15, 2022. 

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 17, 2022  

Ne-Yo Shares New Single 'You Got the Body' Ahead of Album

Ne-Yo has released his new single "You Got the Body." His anxiously awaited eighth album, Self Explanatory, is due out July 15, 2022. Pre-order the new album here.

Ne-Yo, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B hitmaker, iconic songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, has sold a cumulative 20+ million adjusted albums worldwide. His debut single, 2005's "So Sick," hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified quadruple Platinum.

Since then, the Motown Records/Compound Entertainment recording artist has racked up a collection of hits including "Sexy Love," "Closer," "Because of You," "Miss Independent," and "Push Back" [feat. Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don]. Three of his albums have entered SoundScan's Top Current Albums chart at No. 1. Ne-Yo has also proven to be as powerful with his pen as he is in the studio and on stage.

The Las Vegas native quickly became known as a go-to hitmaker, penning bangers like Rihanna's "Unfaithful," "Russian Roulette," and "Take a Bow," along with Beyoncé's 2006 breakup anthem "Irreplaceable" and songs for such artists as Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood, and Celine Dion, among others.

Ne-Yo's film and television credits include NBC's World of Dance, Empire, Stomp the Yard, Save the Last Dance, Battle: Los Angeles, George Lucas' Red Tails, The Wiz Live! and Starz' Step Up: High Water. Most recently, Ne-Yo released a slew of new singles - "Stay Down" [feat. Yung Bleu], "Don't Love Me," and "You Got the Body" - paving the way for his anxiously awaited eighth album, Self Explanatory, due out July 15, 2022.

Listen to the new single here:



Related Articles View More Music Stories


From This Author - Michael Major