Nav Releases New Album GOOD INTENTIONS

Nav has released his anticipated new album Good Intentions via XO / Republic Records.



Executive produced by The Weeknd, Nav and Amir "Cash" Esmailian the album features Young Thug, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Gunna, Lil Durk and Don Toliver, with production from Nav, Wheezy, DJ Mustard, Pro Logic, Nav protege Money Musik and more (full track-listing below).



Good Intentions shows a different side within Nav's lyricism as he raps about personal experiences and gets introspective with a song about being brown in addition to the braggadocio he's long been known for. The album is not only about progression in his life and mindset (hence the title shift) but also musically (he has studied piano and music theory as an adult) with more intention put into his craft than ever before.



The album's release is the followup to his #1 Billboard Top 200 chart topper Bad Habits and follows his & Gunna's song 'Turks' featuring Travis Scott. The track immediately saw a debut at #1 on the Apple Music and Spotify charts as well as hitting the Billboard Top 20 with over 20 million streams out of the gate (currently approaching 100 million) marking Nav's highest Hot 100 rank to date and has over 5.5 billion global streams in total for his career.

Nav has been spending some of his quarantine time dominating on Twitch playing Fortnite and Call Of Duty for COVID charity tournaments with other star gamers including Tfue, FaZe Clan and Ben Simmons.

The second-generation Punjabi / Canadian had a huge 2019 with a sold-out North American tour off his #1 album Bad Habits (executive produced by The Weeknd, Nav and Amir "Cash" Esmailian), along with performances in front of sold-out crowds at festivals such as Rolling Loud SF & LA and Reading & Leeks UK. He has also made notable guest appearances on critically acclaimed albums such as Young Thug's So Much Fun, DJ Mustard's Perfect Ten, Pop Smoke'sMeet The Woo 2, and most recently, Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake (Deluxe). In addition, his hit'Wanted You' went 2x Platinum joining his impressive collection of RIAA certifications already under his belt.





GOOD INTENTIONS TRACKLISTING

GOOD INTENTIONS (INTRO)

NO DEBATE FEAT. YOUNG THUG

MY BUSINESS FEAT. FUTURE

TURKS (GUNNA) FEAT. TRAVIS SCOTT

BROWN BOY

STATUS FEAT. LIL UZI VERT

CODEINE FEAT. GUNNA

SAINT LAURENTTT

COAST TO COAST

RUN IT UP FEAT. POP SMOKE

SPEND IT FEAT. YOUNG THUG

RECAP FEAT. DON TOLIVER

SHE HURTIN

OVERDOSE

DID YOU WRONG

MY SPACE

NO ICE FEAT. LIL DURK

PROUD OF ME?





Related Articles View More Music Stories