Native American Producer David Strickland Releases New Single 'Turtle Island'

Legendary Grammy and JUNO Award-winning Indigenous multidisciplinary artist and producer, David Strickland, brings an all-encompassing project to life with new single, 'Turtle Island'. The song is from his forthcoming album, Spirit Of Hip Hop, set for release June 29 via Entertainment One. Premiering via Complex Canada, 'Turtle Island' is a community collaboration that features Supaman, Artson, Spade, JRDN, and Whitey Don.

Listen to the song below!



'Turtle Island' was released on David's daughter's seventh birthday on a rare numerical occasion (2/20/2020). On the date, David comments, "I chose this date in her honour, it contains four 2s in it, which signifies strength, resolve, indicates empowered commitments, emotional stability and the fulfillment of sacred contracts. That significance rings true on the journey I took creating this song and album. Full Circle."



"It's a huge honour to be able to collaborate with David on this song. He has been putting in work with legends for years," adds Supaman. "The song is a timely gem with the injustices going with the Wet'suwet'en relatives."



David calls the song "a state of the union," and commentary on life in 2020 on Turtle Island (a name many Indigenous People use referring to North America) for Indigenous, Afro-Indigenous and Africans, either stolen or of the diaspora. It comments on the increasing divide between the rich and the poor, and the injustices towards Indigenous people that continue to be hidden in plain sight, while they are marginalized. 'Turtle Island' combines David's musical influences, including traditional, dancehall & hip hop giving it a uniquely rich sound.



David is passionate about the plight of the Mi'kmaq people and recognition of his family lineage can be traced back by five generations. He is committed to restoring the dignity and respect striped by an unconstitutional agreement that remove and denied Indian status from thousands of people.





