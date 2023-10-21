Natasha Vaynblat Releases Debut Comedy Album 'WE'RE ALL DADS HERE' on ASPECIALTHING

Recorded live at Union Hall in Brooklyn, Natasha's witty stand-up covers topics like coffee, rats, NYC subway, and more.

By: Oct. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 2 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 4 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure

Natasha Vaynblat Releases Debut Comedy Album 'WE'RE ALL DADS HERE' on ASPECIALTHING

NATASHA VAYNBLAT releases her debut comedy album 'WE'RE ALL DADS HERE' today on ASPECIALTHING RECORDS. Recorded live at Union Hall in Brooklyn, Natasha's savvy as a writer and stand-up shines bright in a hit-packed set with her takes on the dangers of coffee, the relationship between rats and restaurant ratings, the magic of the NYC subway, self-defense characters, her experiences with Russian culture and curious traditions, and more.

Stream the album here:

Natasha Vaynblat is a New York-based comedian. She's been a staff writer for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and A Little Late with Lilly Singh. Natasha is the co-creator and star of Comedy Central's original series “Your Worst Fears Confirmed” and “Inside The Art” as well as IFC's “Laurie” and “Red Autumn.” Natasha was on Harold Night, Maude Night, and on the weekend improv team What I Did For Love at The Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in NYC. She can be seen co-hosting the monthly comedy show "Good Delivery" at Union Hall in Brooklyn.  Before immigrating to the US, Natasha spent her childhood in Russia.

ASPECIALTHING RECORDS is a Los Angeles-based independent comedy record label owned and operated by Matt Belknap and Ryan McManemin. Stemming from an online message board, aspecialthing records has taken a D.I.Y. approach to producing and distributing the finest stand-up comedy albums since 2006. AST is home to Patton Oswalt's Grammy Award Winning album ‘Talking for Clapping' as well as outstanding releases from Bob Odenkirk, Paul F. Tompkins, Doug Benson, Greg Proops, Jen Kirkman, Wyatt Cenac, Karen Kilgariff, Kyle Kinane and many more. AST looks forward to expanding their catalog while continuing their dedication to exceptional emerging and established comics. Stream AST releases at https://astrecords.com/collections/releases



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Jazz Pianist & Composer Dan Karlsberg Brings Generations Together With New Album, HOLD Photo
Jazz Pianist & Composer Dan Karlsberg Brings Generations Together With New Album, 'HOLDING THE WHEEL OF LIFE'

Jazz pianist and composer Dan Karlsberg releases his latest album, HOLDING THE WHEEL OF LIFE, which reflects on his relationships in middle-age and unites generations of musicians. The album features a mix of original compositions and unique interpretations of cover tunes. Karlsberg collaborates with veteran and younger musicians to create a personal and meaningful project.

2
Vince Guaraldis Soundtrack For A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING Now Available For First Time I Photo
Vince Guaraldi's Soundtrack For A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING Now Available For First Time In 50 Years

Vince Guaraldi's iconic soundtrack for 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' is now available for the first time in 50 years. Get ready to enjoy the beloved music from this classic holiday special.

3
Chris Garneau Shares Out Of Love Single via Cool Hunting Photo
Chris Garneau Shares 'Out Of Love' Single via Cool Hunting

On October 20th, New York-based, enigmatic singer-songwriter Chris Garneau shared a brand new single 'Out of Love', the lead single and title track off his forthcoming EP out late fall.

4
Calum Scott and Zoe Wees Share Duet Version of At Your Worst Photo
Calum Scott and Zoe Wees Share Duet Version of 'At Your Worst'

Calum Scott and Zoe Wees collaborate on a duet version of Scott's new single 'At Your Worst.' Listen to the euphoric track here.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central DAPHNE
THE BOOK OF MORMON
THE COTTAGE