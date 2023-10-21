Natasha Vaynblat Releases Debut Comedy Album 'WE'RE ALL DADS HERE' on ASPECIALTHING

NATASHA VAYNBLAT releases her debut comedy album 'WE'RE ALL DADS HERE' today on ASPECIALTHING RECORDS. Recorded live at Union Hall in Brooklyn, Natasha's savvy as a writer and stand-up shines bright in a hit-packed set with her takes on the dangers of coffee, the relationship between rats and restaurant ratings, the magic of the NYC subway, self-defense characters, her experiences with Russian culture and curious traditions, and more.

Natasha Vaynblat is a New York-based comedian. She's been a staff writer for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and A Little Late with Lilly Singh. Natasha is the co-creator and star of Comedy Central's original series “Your Worst Fears Confirmed” and “Inside The Art” as well as IFC's “Laurie” and “Red Autumn.” Natasha was on Harold Night, Maude Night, and on the weekend improv team What I Did For Love at The Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in NYC. She can be seen co-hosting the monthly comedy show "Good Delivery" at Union Hall in Brooklyn. Before immigrating to the US, Natasha spent her childhood in Russia.

ASPECIALTHING RECORDS is a Los Angeles-based independent comedy record label owned and operated by Matt Belknap and Ryan McManemin. Stemming from an online message board, aspecialthing records has taken a D.I.Y. approach to producing and distributing the finest stand-up comedy albums since 2006. AST is home to Patton Oswalt's Grammy Award Winning album ‘Talking for Clapping' as well as outstanding releases from Bob Odenkirk, Paul F. Tompkins, Doug Benson, Greg Proops, Jen Kirkman, Wyatt Cenac, Karen Kilgariff, Kyle Kinane and many more. AST looks forward to expanding their catalog while continuing their dedication to exceptional emerging and established comics. Stream AST releases at https://astrecords.com/collections/releases