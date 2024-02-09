Natalie Jane Unveils 'Tattoos'

Natalie Jane shared her new single, “Tattoos” – a raw, hypnotic track that examines the permanent scars heartbreak leaves. She wrote the song with frequent collaborators Doc Daniel and Pink Slip – who also produced – and Cal Shapiro and Miranda Glory. Listen HERE.

In the official video for “Tattoos,” Natalie spends a rainy night confronting the past as she digs through a box of things belonging to her ex. View the video, which was directed by Marissa Blaire and shot by Joseph Lee, HERE.

Natalie's teasers for “Tattoos” racked up over 25 million combined views on social media prior to the song's release and were widely reposted by many, including Billie Eilish. Nominated for the Social Star Award at the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards, Natalie was one of the most viewed musical artists on TikTok in the U.S. in 2023, ranking at #2 on “The Hitmakers” year-end list. GRAMMY.com has named her as one of the “25 Rising Artists To Watch In 2024.”

The Where Am I? Again Tour – Natalie's first-ever North American headline run – is completely sold-out. Launching February 28 at the Constellation Room in Santa Ana, CA, the outing will include shows at Racket NYC (March 15) and The Roxy in Los Angeles (April 5). Since making her live debut in 2023 with sold-out headline shows in New York City and Los Angeles, she's played a series of U.S. dates with Bishop Briggs and Misterwives and completed a sold-out UK/European headline tour. Natalie's next UK/EU run launches on April 22.

The 19-year-old artist has already amassed over 470 million combined global streams across all of her songs. Her debut EP, Where Am I? (Capitol Music Group / 10K Projects), includes such hits as “AVA,” “Seven,” “Mentally Cheating,” “Do or Die” and “Intrusive Thoughts.” The latter debuted at #20 on the Spotify Daily Viral US Chart.

Euphoria. Magazine observed, “[The] starlet has the world in the palm of her hand; and at the precipice of her inevitable superstardom, we're watching her shape into one of the industry's most potent voices in real time…it's her aptitude for fostering connections through poignant, sharp lyricism that gives Jane a signature style all her own.”

2024 Tour Dates

North America

2/28 - Santa Ana, CA - - - - Constellation Room

3/1 - San Diego, CA - - - - House of Blues – Voodoo Room

3/2 - Phoenix, AZ - - Valley Bar

3/5 - Dallas, TX - - - Club Dada

3/6 - Houston, TX - - House of Blues – Bronze Peacock

3/8 - Nashville, TN - - - Exit/In

3/9 - Atlanta, GA - - - Aisle 5

3/10 - Charlotte, NC - - - Visulite

3/12 - Washington, DC - - - DC9

3/13 - Philadelphia, PA - - - Brooklyn Bowl

3/15 - New York, NY - - - Racket NYC

3/16 - Boston, MA - - - Brighton Music Hall

3/18 - Montreal, QC - - - Le Ministère

3/19 - Toronto, ON - - Velvet Underground

3/21 - Columbus, OH - - - - The Basement

3/22 - Chicago, IL - - - Subterranean

3/23 - Saint Paul, MN - - - - Amsterdam

3/26 - Denver, CO - - - Larimer Lounge

3/27 - Salt Lake City, UT - - Kilby Court

3/29 - Seattle, WA - - - The Vera Project

3/30 - Vancouver, BC - - - Fortune Sound Club

3/31 - Portland, OR - - Holocene

4/2 - San Francisco, CA - - Brick & Mortar

4/5 - Los Angeles, CA - - - The Roxy

Europe/UK

4/22 - Zurich, Switzerland - - Mascotte

4/24 - Milan, Italy - - - Santeria Toscana 31

4/25 - Vienna, Austria - - - Flex

4/28 - Warsaw, Poland - - - Niebo

4/29 - Berlin, Germany - - - Metropol

5/1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - - Pumpehuset

5/2 - Stockholm, Sweden - - Fryshuset Klubben

5/5 - Oslo, Norway - - - Vulkan Arena

5/7 - Hamburg, Germany - - KENT Club

5/8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Max

5/10 - Cologne, Germany - - Kantine

5/12 - London, UK - - - Heaven

5/13 - Manchester, UK - - - Club Academy

5/15 - Glasgow, UK - - King Tuts's Wah Wah Hut

5/16 - Dublin, Ireland - - - Green Room

Photo Credit: Joseph Morrison