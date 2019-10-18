Nashville Songwriter Emily Weisband Releases Debut Artist Project IDENTITY CRISIS

With early praise from ELLE, Billboard, NYLON and more for her raw and relatable storytelling, Nashville songwriter and singer Emily Weisband has today released her debut EP Identity Crisis, out now on Warner Records. Emily has written for or with pop superstars like Camila Cabello, BTS and Halsey, Noah Cyrus; Christian mainstays such as Natalie Grant and Danny Gokey; country's finest in Dan + Shay, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill; and already has a GRAMMY® Award to her name as co-writer of "Thy Will" for Hillary Scott and The Scott Family. But today, it's about telling her own story. Identity Crisis is Emily's manifesto of sorts: she voices the universal experience of discovering who you are while embracing the uncertainty of identity, employing fiercely candid lyrics and tapping into her wealth of multi-genre songwriting experience to drive her fresh pop sound. Emily elaborates:

"We are made up of layers and dynamics and gray area for days, and I'm proud to say that I will spend every day of the rest of my life in a total Identity Crisis, learning to pick which side of me to let shine that day."

Along with the EP release, Emily has shared a gorgeous new visual for closing track "Something I'm Not." Over stark piano chords, Emily asserts that while she doesn't always know who or what she is, she knows who she is not - and that living according to another's idea of who she should be is no way to live at all. Watch the video for "Something I'm Not," directed by Jared Asher Harris, below!

"All of these songs are real snapshots of my twenties so far," Emily sums up. "Even though I'm the one who wrote them, they make me feel seen, and my hope is that they make the people who listen to them feel seen too. And they happen to all fall naturally into this idea of an identity crisis... something I think we all go through in our own way. That's why I can stand here and say, 'From the bottom of my heart, this is what I'm supposed to say. This is the story I'm supposed to tell."

Identity Crisis Tracklist:

Identity Crisis Make Me Miss You Mixed Emotions Things I'm Over Naked Healthy Something I'm Not





