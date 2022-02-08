Nashvillains Announces Debut Album 'Tumbling Down'

Nashvillains are set to release their debut album Tumbling Down worldwide on Mar. 4. Written entirely by Nashvillains, Troy Johnson, Scott Lindsey, and Brett Boyett, and produced by Boyett, the 9-track concept album tells a story and takes listeners on a unique journey.

Tumbling Down conveys the tale of a man trying to rebuild his life after living through the consequences of bad decisions. Nashvillains composed the album with thought-provoking visual lyrics so that listeners can experience the storyline firsthand. Tumbling Down aims to showcase the everyday emotions that individuals face in an honest light and create an experience for the listener.

Lindsey comments on the inspiration behind the album, "Our original inspiration was to tell a story about a man that has made bad decisions that have sent his life into a downward spiral. In three simple words, the album is beautiful, dramatic, and classic, and we hope everyone loves it as much as we do."

Concept albums, especially those that contain darker content, have become foreign to the Country music scene. After spending years in the industry, Nashvillians wanted to create an album perceived as more provocative than the music commonly heard on mainstream country radio. With this album, they try to fill a niche in the Country music landscape through the composition of mature, cinematic themes.

Boyett elaborates further on the narrative-like concept, "Tumbling Down is the Nashvillains' opus. We have nine songs that tell one complete story. Each song relates to the previous and the next song. The message is - we are a country band that has an album that we believe is so emotionally impactful that we would stake our careers on it and have. We believe that we can be successful without following the contemporary formula that has been put in front of us. We believe that the audience, in general, is ready for something different and thought-provoking."

Along with the album, Nashvillains is releasing several music videos to showcase the storyline and help fans see the complete picture. They are filming two official music videos for tracks, "Tumbling Down" and "Chickasaw Bayou" this month. Nashvillains currently have a "Tumbling Down" lyric video out for that single.