Nascar Aloe Drops New Single 'MSK1300'

The song is the continuation of his avant garde EP that marries abrasive rap with a distinct punk aesthetic.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

Nascar Aloe Drops New Single 'MSK1300'

LA-based underground rapper and self-taught producer nascar aloe releases 'HEY ASSHOLE! (Deluxe)' and music video for new single “MSK1300”, the continuation of his avant garde EP that marries abrasive rap with a distinct punk aesthetic.

The extended EP arrives after three frenzied months of headlining shows where nascar put his visceral energy on display across the country in cities such as San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, NYC and more. 

Known for an emphatic blend of polarizing visuals and jarring sonics, HEY ASSHOLE! (Deluxe) boasts a string of innovative production videos – “DON'T 4GET DA NAME”, “OGRE”, “GAMEBOY” and “HEY ASSHOLE” -  that capture his gritty, audacious sensibilities in a cinematic fashion. The visual for “MSK1300” follows in that tradition, presenting nascar in full gutter-punk form surrounded by his crew as they raise hell in the streets of Chinatown, NYC.  

Asked to share his thoughts on the release, the artist bluntly states, “This song is a minute ten seconds. I hate deluxe tapes.” Dare to check it out below: 

Rising from the underground, nascar aloe is pioneering a new wave of rap that blends his gutter punk aesthetic, raw unrestrained energy, and cutting-edge production. With 'HEY ASSHOLE! (Deluxe)', he brings his most impactful and immediate music to date. Featuring a sound that’s of-the-moment and classic all at once, he’s reminiscent of recent rap scions like Jasiah and xxTentacion as well as punk acts past and present like the Melvins and Show Me the Body. 

Originally from Lexington, North Carolina, the Cambodian-American rapper was exposed early on to his father’s jazz and R&B-leaning tastes, leading to regular viewings of 106 and Park and an exploration of the expansive sounds of rock and pop via the radio. He began penning rhymes in 2013 as a way of self-expression, and once he got into hardcore/punk music in high school he found a way to incorporate the two worlds in his sound and personal style. 

By 2018, nascar moved to Los Angeles and began cultivating a die-hard fan base by self-releasing music on SoundCloud and taking over LA’s underground live circuit. Spending the last several years building support for his genre-bending musical approach, he’s cultivating a community that embraces a gleefully caustic and unique perspective on the many ways that rap and punk overlap.

Embracing the shock factor in his lyrical delivery and jarring visuals, nascar’s art is informed with a self-aware lens as he acknowledges his own personal duality. “Stylistically, I’m an asshole, but there’s a sharp contrast when you have a conversation with me, too.”  

After dropping two EP’s and a full-length, he joined forces with Epitaph Records in 2020 and released his label debut, ‘AMERICAN WASTELAND’ (2022). Now at over 150 Million overall streams to date and a voracious following, nascar aloe is poised to break even bigger over the next year as audiences and listeners the world over continue to discover this singular artist and his brilliantly pissed-off perspective.

This era of 'HEY ASSHOLE!’ leans towards a rock-based sound that translates to full-band performances, while still keeping his self-described “antisocial prick” outlook front and center. 




