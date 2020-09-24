Nailah Blackman, Nadia Batson and Patrice Roberts Join SUMMERSTAGE ANYWHERE

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is continuing its free digital series.

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is continuing its free digital series SummerStage Anywhere with one-of-a-kind digital arts performances and live stream series with Amazon Music. This series features the expansion of SummerStage Anywhere programming into a digital series on Amazon Music's Twitch channel.

SummerStage Anywhere schedule for week of September 27 - October 3 (For the most up-to-date scheduling and lineup information, please visit SummerStageAnywhere.org):

Tuesday, September 29th: SummerStage Anywhere with Amazon Music Series (Amazon Music Twitch) at 5:00PM ET: All-female performances by Trinidadian Soca singer-songwriters Nailah Blackman, Nadia Batson, and Patrice Roberts. Nailah Blackman is most strongly associated with the soca genre. Nailah Blackman's grandfather, the late Garfield Blackman, also known as Lord Shorty or Ras Shorty I, invented the style of music known as Jamoo and is also credited with inventing soca as a means of reinvigorating calypso music. Nadia Batson was a runner-up in the Power Category at the 2007 International Soca Monarch with her song "My Land" with Kees Dieffenthaller. Patrice Roberts came to national attention in 2005 with the huge hit collaboration "The Islands" with Bunji Garlin. One of her greatest achievements was being named the youngest female Road March winner for her collaboration with Machel Montano titled "Band Of The Year."

Wednesday, September 30th: SummerStage Anywhere Encore Performance (SummerStage YouTube, SummerStage Facebook, SummerStage Instagram) at 7:00PM ET presents special encore performances from PJ Morton and The Revival Featuring Cory Henry, TaRon Lockett & Isaiah Sharkey. PJ Morton is an American Grammy winning musician, singer, songwriter, record producer and one of the keyboardists for the pop rock band Maroon 5. Morton's 2017 breakout release Gumbo garnered a pair of GRAMMY nominations, debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart, racked up more than 15 million streams on Spotify alone and was hailed by NPR as one of the year's most noteworthy R&B albums. Cory Henry is an American R&B/Soul singer-songwriter, pianist, organist, and music producer. Being a former member of Snarky Puppy, Cory launched his solo artist career with Art of Love, his first independent release. Cory was selected by Quincy Jones to headline his curated "Soundtrack of America" series opening of The Shed in NYC. Cory now tours and records with his band Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles. He will be joined by drummer TaRon Lockett, who has previously toured with musical legends such as Prince, Erykah Badu, and Snoop Dogg and guitarist Isaiah Sharkey, who has worked, recorded, and toured with several world-renown and Grammy award winning winning artists including John Mayer, Patti Labelle, Chris Martin, Paul Simon, Boyz II Men, and many others.

Tuesday, October 13th: SummerStage Anywhere with Amazon Music Series (Amazon Music Twitch) at 5:00PM ET: A special performance by Rodrigo y Gabriela. Rodrigo y Gabriela are a Mexican acoustic guitar duo whose music is influenced by a number of genres including nuevo flamenco, rock, and heavy metal with the duo's recordings consist largely of instrumental duets on the flamenco guitar. They have toured internationally and in May 2010, performed at The White House for President Barack Obama. In January 2020, their fifth studio album Mettavolution won a Grammy Award for the 'Best Contemporary Instrumental Album' at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

The SummerStage Anywhere live stream series with Amazon Music continues weekly on Tuesdays at 5:00PM ET on Amazon Music Twitch Channel through October 13. Missed a recent performance or conversation? You can keep up to date with SummerStage Anywhere programming on the SummerStage YouTube channel.

