NYC's Imaginary People Release New Single 'It's Simple'

New York City-based band Imaginary People is pleased to present "It's Simple" the lastest pre-release single from their upcoming album Alibi due later this year. "It's Simple," which was inspired by the Parkland shooting in Florida, debuted today at Rock And Roll Globe and can also be shared at YouTube.

On the song Imaginary People's Dylan Von Wager says:

"In 2018, after staring at the news during the Parkland school shooting in Florida, I went into the bedroom and wrote this in one rage filled swoop. The sheer brutality, the random act of chance of losing your life that day was caustic to my organs, inhumane to the core. Picture you're in math class taking a pop quiz and next thing you know someone is aiming a machine gun at you, with no targets except where the nozzle of the gun is pointed to perform a massacre. I'm not sure how any parent or survivor comes back from that event. Even more, this will continue to happen forever in our country, there will be no change to this happenstance tragedy in American life, just an added body count and more weapons. Only in the US of A...."

The release of "It's Simple" follows up the album's pre-release singles, "Hometown" "Renegade" and "Crazy Eight" which caught the ears of NPR, Under The Radar, PopMatters and more. The three singles are available now to stream and share on streaming services.

After beginning the promotional campaign of their third album in February 2020, Imaginary People had to hit the pause button due to the Pandemic. Now the band is starting back up with singles from their new album Alibi.

Any music worth its salt will reflect the times it's made in. It'll absorb the atmosphere of everything around it, hold up a mirror to what's happening in the lives of the people who made it and also the wider world outside. That's exactly what Alibi, the band's third full-lengthdoes. It is, as frontman Dylan Von Wagner, explains, a response to the cultural civil war that he sees unfolding all across the USA.

That cultural dystopia bristles through Alibi's 11 songs. Recorded by Phil Weinrobe (Nick Murphy, Pussy Riot, Stolen Jars) at Rivington 66 in the band's home of New York City, as well as upstate with Eli Crews at Spillway Sound in the Catskills, and mixed by Eli Crews (Tuneyards, Deerhoof, Xylouris White at Figure 8 in Brooklyn. This is an album that shimmers with a twisted beauty, which feeds off all of that disturbing substance and turns it into something both harrowing and beautiful.

As such, the band - completed by Mark Roth (guitar), Justin Repasky (keys/synth), Kolby Wade (drums), Bryan Percivall (bass/synth), and with additional synth work by Grant Zubritsky - have not just perfectly captured the times in which this record was written, but have managed to turn the nightmare of the modern world into something truly exquisite, pitting emotional vulnerability against an almost resigned stoicism. Just listen to the way that Von Wagner's voice trembles on opener "It's Simple" - the tenderly mournful opener written minutes after the singer watched the gun massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School unfold on live television - or the tentative fragility and dark romanticism of "Bronx Girl", which manages to still be hopeful in a world without hope. Elsewhere, the jittery "Neon Age" rails against a world in which people present a different version of their lives to society in order to impress them.

"It's a giant sh*t on Instagram," Von Wagner says matter-of-factly. "I have no problem with people using it, but everybody's just making up their life to be their own little movie, and I think it's making a lot of people mentally ill."

"It's about what happens when your town is replaced with something that seems to sway on the benign and it kind of leaves you with this dread," explains Von Wagner. "It's all spread out in this cookie cutter mold, and the town doesn't have its own personality - just another brush stroke on the bland canvas of suburbia."

While there are glimpses of light throughout the darkness that permeates every aspect of Alibi - one that captures the nature of what humanity has become - and while its songs do reflect the harsh, bleak reality of being alive - and of the coldness and meanness of the big city, especially when the world feels like it's collapsing - it also manages to exist on its own, and on its own terms.

"Imaginary People are just in our own little world," says Von Wagner. "I don't think we really participate, we live in New York and it was made here, but we just keep to ourselves. I don't know where this stuff comes from or why I feel this way and write this s. I feel like it's a weird addiction that I can't shake, and I don't think any psychoanalysis is going to shed light on it."

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Kiley Rothweiler