NURKO Releases Highly-Anticipated 5-Track 'Arrival' EP

NURKO returns to the release radar with the 5-track 'Arrival' EP. Building much anticipation in the lead-up to its release, fans and listeners alike have been eagerly awaiting and can now finally revel in the atmospherically entrancing melodic bass masterpiece.

The new offering comes alongside a 16-stop North American tour and follows up previous lead singles such as 'Disappearing Now' with Chandler Leighton, 'Lost Without You' with Crystal Skies and KnownAsNat, and 'Spinnin' Wheels' with JT Roach. Out now via Proximity, NURKO's 'Arrival' EP is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

The intro, 'Arrival', kicks off the EP with the faint rumbling of a thunderstorm, quickly followed by radio static and a chaotic amalgam of sounds. Eventually, certain stations can be heard warning of the arrival of something monumental, paired alongside a rising tension cinematic, larger-than-life production.

'Disappearing Now' is next, and features an anthemic, soaring vocal courtesy of Leighton throughout its entirety. Ethereal and immersive, it effortlessly pulls at one's heartstrings with each passing second. Hefty bass drops, an enticing tone, and emotionally-charged lyricism characterize the majority of the track, a quintessential festival-ready rinser.

'Lost Without You' directly follows, and features additional hard-hitting production from DJ/production duo Crystal Skies. Burgeoning musician KnownAsNat lends her melodious vocal abilities to the propulsive endeavor, infusing it with a captivating flair that serves as a perfect accompaniment to its rapturous ambiance.

The EP's penultimate tune, 'Spinnin' Wheels', features vocals from L.A.-based musician JT Roach, and is a prime example of both musicians' at their absolute best. Palpably raw tension is crafted with an astute ease, followed up by a series of heady soundscapes and NURKO's signature melodic bass sensibilities.

'Breathing Again' rounds out the 'Arrival' EP with a flawlessly-executed vocal performance from skye silansky, a high octane masterpiece rife with equal parts emotion and intensity. The imminent bass drops and heart-fluttering production simply leave one breathless, leaving a strong desire for even more from the esteemed creative force.

Renowned DJ/producer Jack Leech, known professionally as NURKO, grew up in New Jersey in a family with generations of artists. Encouraged to be creative since birth, he picked up both drums and piano as a child and went on to study music in college. Using the classical knowledge of music with the influence of sub genres of electronic music on the internet, the moniker NURKO was born.

His first big track, 'Goodbye,' released in 2015 and soon after was followed by 'Your Embrace,' which garnered over 2 million streams and YouTube channel placements on MrSuicideSheep and Chill Nation. Continuing the momentum, NURKO released an unofficial remix of Halsey's hit single 'Without Me,' which went on to surpass 40 million plays on YouTube tastemaker channel Trap Nation.

Subsequently, the years following marked a huge turning point for NURKO with him releasing an arsenal of singles and remixes with millions of streams and support from the likes of Gryffin, Seven Lions, Adventure Club, Jauz, Cash Cash, Codeko, Alison Wonderland, Timmy Trumpet, Zeds Dead, R3hab, and more. NURKO's 2021 lead singles 'Disappearing Now' and 'Hallelujah' now collectively sit at over 2.2 million combined streams across all platforms, effortlessly setting an exciting precedent as for what to expect with the 'Arrival' EP.

Listen to the new EP here:

Tour Dates

Mar 24, 2022 - Denver, CO - Church

Mar 25, 2022 - San Bernardino, CA - Beyond Wonderland

Apr 7, 2022 - Boston, MA - Red Lantern

Apr 8, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

April 9, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - WISH

Apr 15, 2022 - Tucson, AZ - Gentle Bens

Apr 16, 2022 - Waukegan, IL- Bass Station

Apr 22, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Apr 23, 2022 - Tampa, FL - The RITZ Ybor

Apr 24, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Ubbi Dubbi

Apr 28, 2022 - Lexington, MA - Clubhouse

Apr 29, 2022 - New York, NY - Webster Hall