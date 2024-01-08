NRBQ Founder Terry Adams' Debut Solo Album 'Terrible' To Be Reissued With 4 Bonus Tracks

The re-release will drop on January 26.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

NRBQ Founder Terry Adams' Debut Solo Album 'Terrible' To Be Reissued With 4 Bonus Tracks

Terry Adams' Terrible is exactly the opposite—it's a thing of beauty! On January 26, the NRBQ founder's debut solo album will be reissued via Omnivore Recordings, and will include four bonus tracks.   

In 1995, at the request of New World Records, Terry wrote and recorded an all-original jazz album. The NRBQ founder/pianist invited friends Marshall Allen and other Sun Ra members, Roswell Rudd (Archie Shepp and Carla Bley), the rhythm section of Greg Cohen and Bobby Previte that he met working on Robert Altman's Short Cuts movie, as well as the members of NRBQ.   

On this terribly impressive Terrible reissue, the 12 originals, now augmented by four bonus tracks, three previously unissued, range from beautiful ballads to swinging romps, all expertly and brilliantly played. Adams and company freely explore his compositions' whims, ideas and notions, and express them utilizing a unique and varied palette of instrumentation.   

Thankfully, this solo outing wasn't a one-time occurance. Terrible set the table for other terribly wonderful solo projects to follow, but it took nearly 30 years for this album to return. Now sporting new cover art and carefully remastered audio with bonus tracks on CD, Digital, and for the first time, a 2-LP set, Terrible has never looked or sounded better.  

Pre-order: https://omnivorerecordings.com/shop/terry-adams-terrible/  



