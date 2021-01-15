$NOT & iann dior Connect for New Music Video for 'Like Me'

With hundreds of millions of streams under his belt in 2020 alone, $NOT spent last year moving ever closer towards Hip-Hop's upper echelon. Building momentum and racing toward the spotlight, $NOT is back with "Like Me" a fresh new visual from Beautiful Havoc. Produced by Greg Sekeres & Woodpecker, "Like Me" sits on a low-key beat, as all the right words to exemplify his carefree lifestyle as he tries to mind his "Q's and P's." Directed by Omar Jones, the video finds $NOT and guest artist iann dior taking their E30-model Beamers out to the desert for a death-defying race. With beautiful female companions riding shotgun, these speed racers tear it up on the track like they're tearing up the rap game, proving that there's nobody out there like these two rising Gen Z stars. "Like Me" follows $NOT's December-released video for Beautiful Havoc highlight "Watch Out."

Taking his songwriting to a new level, Beautiful Havoc interrogates the 22-year-old rapper's pain, digging into the betrayal and hardships that shape his prickly and misanthropic persona. With production from the likes of Powers Pleasant, Eem Triplin, Woodpecker, and more, Beautiful Havoc offers a bright and diverse sonic palette, allowing $NOT to showcase his elite melodic instincts and provide a contrast to his dark, self-hating lyrics. Beautiful Havoc hosts several well-received singles, including the bouncy loner's anthem "Revenge" (7.8 million views) and the sly Flo Milli collab " Mean" (4.9 million views), both with videos directed by Cole Bennett, as well as "Sangria," a Zane Lowe-premiered, Denzel Curry-featuring banger. Beautiful Havoc is available everywhere via 300 Ent.

"Mean" is currently experiencing a surge in popularity after an excerpt from Flo Milli's verse became a trending sound on TikTok . The sound has more than 163k unique video creations on the platform and is averaging more than 2,000 new creations per hour. The song recently received a boost from James Charles , who danced to the song for his 33.5 million TikTok followers, and earned attention from Rico Nasty, who did her own version of the challenge.

The 12-track Beautiful Havoc was $NOT's second full-length of 2020, following March's - TRAGEDY +, which featured hits like "GOSHA" (112 million Spotify streams), "Beretta" ft. wifisfuneral (25 million Spotify streams) and "Moon & Stars" ft. Maggie Lindemann (45 million Spotify streams). With over 5.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify, $NOT has earned co-signs from the likes of Billie Eilish, and his song "Billy Boy" appeared in an episode of HBO's Euphoria. $NOT completed a successful tour in Q1 2020, selling out venues across the country. This summer, $NOT shared "Can You Help Me," a defiant track that calls out racism and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ready to continue his steady upward trajectory, $NOT is on a mission to become one of his generation's essential voices. Powering into 2021 with an ever-growing fanbase, $NOT is an excellent bet to reach household name status very soon.

Watch here:

Photo Credit: Bladi Corniel