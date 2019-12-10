NLE Choppa Releases New Song and Video for 'Famous Hoes'

NLE Choppa Releases New Song and Video for 'Famous Hoes'

With poise, charisma and cleverness way beyond his years, 17-year-old NLE Choppa burst onto the scene and immediately grabbed our attention and captured our hearts. In just under a year, Choppa has amassed an astonishing 331 million cumulative views on YouTube and has gained a cult following that transcends age and socioeconomic status.

His breakout hit "Shotta Flow" has more than 113 million views alone for its raw, true-to-life music video, while the remix featuring Blueface has garnered over 111 million views and counting. Choppa's new single "Camelot" has already hit 354 million streams.

A young boss with street-savvy, Choppa and his family grew No Love Entertainment (NLE) from humble beginnings in Memphis to a burgeoning full-fledged imprint with Warner Records. NLE Choppa continues to take hip hop by storm and solidifies his place as the next global superstar.

Watch the video for "Famous Hoes" here:



