NLE CHOPPA Returns With Summer Club Anthem LIGHT IT UP

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NLE CHOPPA has released a new single titled LIGHT IT UP, positioned as a club anthem for the summer season, according to Warner Records.

Multi-Platinum selling Memphis rap superstar NLE Choppa aka 'Shiloh' returns with 'Light It Up.' Written by NLE and produced by EMRLD and Nico Baran, the club banger fuses gritty Hip-Hop production with NLE's unmistakable swagger and signature charisma, igniting the summer with an undeniable return for the young star.

Arriving on the heels of his international viral hit collaboration 'WATCH ME NOW!' with NDOTZ, the provocative rap powerhouse delivers his signature bold flow, painting an intense vision of his new larger than life persona. The visuals introduce a bold new look and persona for NLE which coincide worlds that feel both literal and symbolic, stirring considerable buzz online for the new movement.

Teaming up again with legendary creative director Travis Payne (Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Lady Gaga), the 'Light It Up' video is a surreal psychological journey through temptation, ego, spectacle, and transformation. In the video, NLE Choppa's new alter egos, 'Shadow' and 'Shiloh,' confront and battle one another. Leading to a profound self awakening as he embarks on a new era of World Domination. Anchored by a cinematic counseling room where the two versions face-off, the video expands into a series of visually striking worlds that light up through fire, glowing pathways, seductive imagery, surreal formations, and dreamlike references to the Garden of Eden.

'Light It Up' also serves as one of the lead singles from NLE Choppa's highly anticipated upcoming album, set for release this fall, ushering in a new chapter defined by renewed focus, artistic growth, and elevated creative direction.

ABOUT NLE CHOPPA

23-year-old NLE Choppa is a rap powerhouse with over 10 billion streams and 25 RIAA-certified plaques. Since emerging at just 16, NLE has delivered hit after hit through his partnership with Warner Records and his own NLE Entertainment. Beyond music, NLE is a true renaissance artist, leading initiatives that blend entertainment, fashion, and philanthropy. His commitment to wellness and community-driven projects, including his This Can't Be Vegan food truck and literacy campaigns, showcases a thoughtful leader on and off the mic. Whether he's dropping hits, starring in films, or inspiring the next generation, NLE Choppa is leaving an undeniable mark on music, culture, and beyond.

Photo Credit: Desmond Ye



Photo Credit: Desmond Ye

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