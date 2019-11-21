NIIA to Release New Album II: LA BELLA VITA

Niia - the urban-noir artist known for her distinctive brand of "trip-hop that strips away the pomp, leaving only the ooze" (NY Times) - has announced her new album 'II: La Bella Vita,' out February 14th. Co-produced by Niia herself and Rhye's Robin Hannibal, 'II: La Bella Vita' is a bold, heart-on-sleeve statement about falling out of love, and the scars love leaves behind.

Niia has also released a new single and video "Whatever You Got." "Whatever You Got" is a slinky dancefloor bop about falling into old romantic habits and finding thrill in infidelity.

Watch the video for "Whatever You Got," directed by Niia and Elias Talbot below!



'II: La Bella Vita' is the follow-up to Niia's critically praised 2017 debut album 'I,' which Hannibal also produced. Pitchfork said of the collaboration, "there's a rich subtlety to Niia's inflection that fits well with Hannibal's nuanced soundscapes, no matter what mood they emit."



"'I' was all about falling in love, and how scary but exciting it is to find someone and build a life with them. 'II: La Bella Vita' is about the downfall of a relationship," says Niia. "The cold reality of 'where did the love go? Why did it fall apart?' Going through emotions like anger, bitterness, sadness, and how you move through the stages of grief and recovery to keep going."



Title track "La Bella Vita" is about finding the beauty in life's conflicts. "Life can be so painful," says Niia, who inked the Italian phrase on her body for her first tattoo, "but it's the pain that defines us and challenges us - and what a beautiful thing." "If I Cared" is a slow-burner about losing the ability to hold on to a relationship that's past its prime, while album standout "Face" is a sonically experimental track about the memories lost love leaves behind, and the ways in which we change when we fall in and out of love.



"I'm more interested in what hurts than what feels good," says Niia of the emotional tension at the center of 'II: La Bella Vita.' "Sometimes it hurts so good. I think that's beautiful."

Niia has earned praise from The Guardian and the LA Times, who praised her "purposeful grooves" and "sumptuous instrumental textures," comparing her to Sade. She's collaborated with Gallant and Jazmine Sullivan and shared stages with The XX and Jorja Smith, and she'll tour in support of 'II: La Bella Vita,' with dates to be announced soon.



'II: LA BELLA VITA' TRACKLIST



1. No Light (Intro)

2. Whatever You Got

3. Obsessed

4. Sad Boys

5. Black Dress

6. Coppola In Black

7. Positano (Interlude)

8. Face

9. If I Cared

10. La Bella Vita

11. Like You Do

12. If you won't marry me right now

13. Cup of Trouble





