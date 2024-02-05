N'Faly Kouyaté (Afro Celt Sound System) Releases 'Premiers Pas' Single Ahead Of UK Tour

N'FALY KOUYATÉ - will be bringing his ‘Ré-Génération Tour' to the UK for a series of special live shows this February.

Ahead of the tour, he is pleased to present a brand new track “Premiers Pas”, which is available to stream now.

Perhaps best known as the frontman of Afro Celt Sound System, the Belgium-based artist will be hitting the road for nine intimate shows with his new solo project. Beginning at Southampton's Turner Sims on 8th Feb, the tour will include stops in Exeter, Manchester, Liverpool, London and more. Full details can be found below. Tickets on sale here.

N'Faly Kouyaté's UK tour will be preceded by the release of a brand new single, "Premiers Pas", a powerful, political track that finds the artist echoing Africa's call for total autonomy. Offering a poignant reflection on Africa's tumultuous history, the single will shine a light on the suffering, terror, and an unquenchable thirst for freedom the continent has endured. Merging French and Malinké languages, the lyrics reflect Africa's fervent call for complete control, with N'Faly Kouyaté requesting the world recognise Africa's right to shape its own destiny. It is streaming on all services now, here: https://ffm.to/premierspassingle

The release of "Premiers Pas" will be accompanied by a striking official music video co-directed by N'Faly Kouyaté, his manager Sandra Werner, and their team. The metaphorical visuals will depict Africa's journey to freedom, celebrating cultural diversity and the inner strength of its people. Filmed in South Africa, the choice of Nelson Mandela's homeland as the filming location underscores continental solidarity in the pursuit of autonomy. In tandem, the artist sheds light on similar phenomena in daily life, such as workplace abuse of power, domestic violence, and many others.