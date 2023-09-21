NF Announces Second Leg of Hope Tour Launching In February 2024

Chart-topping, multi-Platinum rapper/producer NF announced the second leg of the HOPE TOUR, spanning the U.S. and Australia/New Zealand, and produced by Live Nation. The tour begins at HBF Stadium in Perth on February 2, 2024 – the first of five Australian shows – and visits Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on February 11. A series of 22 U.S. dates will follow, beginning with a May 8 show at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.

The tour makes a stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena in his  home state of Michigan on May 14, then heads to the East Coast and southern states, wrapping up in California with shows at Viejas Arena in San Diego (June 6), the Kia Forum in Inglewood (June 7) and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento (June 8). See below for full itinerary.

Presale registration for first access to tickets launched today at nfrealmusic.com/tour. For the U.S. dates, fans of NF are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale to help block bots, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of real people who want to attend the show. Fans can register now until Sunday, September 24, HERE for the Registration Presale. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the Registration Presale on Wednesday, September 27.

A limited number of tickets will be available during a general onsale starting September 29, at 10:00 AM local time at nfrealmusic.com/tour while supplies last.

Hailed by Billboard as “one of the world’s biggest rappers,” NF is one of the most consumed artists of our time, generating over 40 billion combined global streams worldwide and selling over half a million tickets to date. After his extensive 2023 North American tour, which sold over 250,000 tickets, NF embarked on a sold-out European tour, which concludes on October 15 at Eventim Apollo in London.

NF is touring in support of HOPE – his third studio album to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. HOPE also topped the album charts in New Zealand, The Netherlands and Switzerland and took the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 as well as the album charts in Australia, the UK, Canada and Norway.

HOPE has amassed over one billion combined global streams to date. The title track was recently certified Gold by the RIAA – one of 23 new certifications. Earlier albums The Search and Perception, which topped the Billboard 200, are now certified 2x Platinum while the 2017 single “Let You Down” is 8x Platinum.

Clash Music praised HOPE as an “often thrilling return” and “perhaps his most personal document yet.” The album features guest appearances by Cordae on “CAREFUL” and Julia Michaels on “GONE.” The New York Times spotlighted “MOTTO,” and noted, “in his early career, NF sounded as if he was internalizing all the pressures of the world, but now he sounds free and calm, dismissing those same pressures with a shrug.”

Praising the “soul-baring highlight” “HAPPY,” NME said, “he documents his ongoing mental health journey with brutal, utterly unbridled honesty.” As part of the “NME In Conversation” series, NF delves into a wide range of topics that include HOPE, fatherhood and collaborating with Julia Michaels.

HOPE TOUR DATES: 

AUS + NZ

2.2 Perth, AUS – HBF Stadium

2.4 Melbourne, AUS – John Cain Arena

2.7 Brisbane, AUS – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

2.9 Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena

2.11 Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

US:

5.8 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

5.10 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

5.11 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

5.12 St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

5.14 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

5.15 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

5.16 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

5.18 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

5.19 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

5.21 Hershey, PA - GIANT Center

5.22 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

5.24 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

5.25 Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

5.26 Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

5.28 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

5.29 Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

5.31 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

6.1 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

6.2 Austin, TX - Moody Center

6.6 San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

6.7 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

6.8 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

About NF:

NF raps with raw grit and emotional authenticity, born of a lifetime of taking hits and getting back up again. He’s earned 39 RIAA certifications, 16 Platinum plaques and 23 Gold honors. This success stems from genuine fan-fueled momentum — connecting directly with fans in an authentic way.

His intimate yet propulsive tracks received two consecutive No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 with Perception and The Search. Often silent on self-promotion and social media, NF’s massive achievements come straight from his music and lyrics resonating with fans. As Forbes noted, “NF’s success speaks to what can be done these days outside of the traditional system, proving that with his strong fan base and his incredible drive, the success of NF is a true testament to his status as a talent in the hip hop world.”

Nate Feuerstein came of age in Michigan, using music as both escape and expression, a way to channel his pain. Through the years, he’s demonstrated the power of vulnerability on hits like the 8x Platinum “Let You Down” and “The Search.” In 2015, he signed with Capitol Records; thus setting the stage to climb to rap dominance beginning with his album, Mansion followed by Therapy Session in 2016 and Perception in 2017, which debuted at No. 1 and eventually went 2x Platinum.

In 2019, he dropped The Search, which also hit No. 1 and went 2x Platinum. His 2021 project CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE), an inward-looking mixtape, again connected deeply with listeners, debuting within the top three on Billboard's Top 200 Albums Chart and Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums Chart.

Today, NF has tipped into global dominance having generated 30 billion streams and worldwide touring that has sold over half a million tickets to date. Emerging from a year of no new releases yet remaining one of the most consumed artists in the world, NF has released his fifth studio album, HOPE. 



