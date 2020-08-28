NECROPHOBIC Releases New Single and Video For 'The Infernal Depths Of Eternity'

'The Infernal Depths Of Eternity' is off their album DAWN OF THE DAMNED.

Today Swedish blackened death metal legends NECROPHOBIC release a new single and video for "The Infernal Depths Of Internity," the second blistering take from their upcoming album Dawn Of The Damned. The new record, previously teased by first single/EP "Mirror Black" has been hailed as their undoubtedly most diverse and elaborated album to date and will be released on October 9th, 2020 via Century Media Records worldwide.

The stunning animated video for "The Infernal Depths of Eternity" was created by Costin Chioreanu.

Watch it below!

Says NECROPHOBIC of the video:

"NECROPHOBIC and Costin Chioreanu have worked together to bring out the very essence of the new album Dawn of the Damned. We wanted to visualise the phases of the opening of the third eye. The serpent's awakening and the traveler's shift from flesh to soul. The song 'The Infernal Depths of Eternity' is the continuation of 'Mirror Black.' Where the album's first video is about the gateway to the other side, this second video is about when we make contact with the spirit realm through the devil's crown. We could not be happier with the result. Costin's video art matches the vision we had when writing the songs just perfectly!"

Dawn Of The Damned was recorded and mixed by Fredrik Folkare (Unleashed, Firespawn, etc.) and once again comes with artwork by Kristian "Necrolord" Wåhlin. It will be available as Ltd. 2CD Mediabook & Patch, Gatefold colored & black LP with LP-Booklet & Poster, Standard CD Jewelcase and Digital album, all of which is ready for pre-order here: https://necrophobic.lnk.to/DawnOfTheDamned

The album's limited coloured vinyl options are the following at http://shop.necrophobic.net:

Transp. Magenta vinyl: CM Webshop - 100x copies

Clear vinyl: CM Distro - 200x copies

Transp. Petrol Green vinyl: Cudgel - 200x copies

Transp. Orange vinyl: EMP - 200x copies

Transp. Blue vinyl: Nuclear Blast - 200x copies

Transp. Sun Yellow vinyl: Sound Of Records - 200x copies

Transp. Red vinyl: Band Webshop - 200x copies

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You