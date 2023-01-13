Myron Elkins Releases Debut Album 'Factories, Farms & Amphetamines'

Emerging singer, songwriter and musician Myron Elkins' anticipated debut album, Factories, Farms & Amphetamines, is out today on Low Country Sound/Elektra.

Produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, the album demonstrates Elkins' sharp observational songwriting, as he infuses his music with rich personal experience informed by his working-class upbringing.

Born and raised in Otsego, Michigan, the 21-year-old musician spent the years following high school working professionally as a welder, before crossing paths with Cobb and deciding to pursue music full-time.

In celebration of the new music, Elkins will perform two album release shows this weekend at Nashville's The Basement (tonight) and Grand Rapids' Elevation (tomorrow). He will also join The White Buffalo and Shane Smith & The Saints for select dates this year including stops in Brooklyn, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Washington DC and more. See below for complete itinerary.

In addition to Elkins and Cobb, Factories, Farms & Amphetamines also features Elkins' touring band: Jake Bartlett (drums), Nathan Johnson (bass), Caleb Stampfler (lead guitar) and Avry Whitaker (guitar).

Poised to become one of music's most intriguing new artists, Elkins is already known for his grassroots touring, having performed with ZZ Top, Kaleo, Lucero, Blackberry Smoke, 49 Winchester, Shane Smith & The Saints and Ward Davis as well as at AmericanaFest, Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival, Born & Raised, BeachLife Ranch Festival and more.

He also recently had two songs-"Wrong Side of the River" and "Factories, Farms & Amphetamines"-featured in Paramount Network's hit show, "Yellowstone."

MYRON ELKINS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

January 13-Nashville, TN-The Basement

January 14-Grand Rapids, MI-Elevation

February 10-Minneapolis, MN-Varsity Theater*

February 11-Madison, WI-Majestic Theatre*

February 13-Chicago, IL-Chop Shop*

February 14-Detroit, MI-El Club*

February 15-Cleveland, OH-Grog Shop*

February 17-Boston, MA-Paradise Rock Club*

February 18-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Bowl*

February 20-Ardmore, PA-Ardmore Music Hall*

February 21-Washington, DC-Union Stage*

April 20-Miramar Beach, FL-Seascape Resort

April 29-Highlands, NC-Bear Shadow 2023

June 8-Virginia Beach, VA-Elevation 27

June 9-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Made

*supporting The White Buffalo

+supporting Shane Smith & The Saints