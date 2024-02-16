Myles Smith Releases New Track 'River'

Meet Myles Smith, DIY phenom extraordinaire. The singer-songwriter from Luton, a guitar player from the age of nine, is a passionate studier of the craft of composition, and his skills with a relatable lyric and earworm melody have already earned him 90 million global streams and a massive online following.

Luton born Myles is the man behind streaming sensations ‘Solo' and ‘My Home'. He has signed to RCA Records and today he releases his new track ‘River'.

Over the last year, Myles' profile has sky-rocketed as he's released a string of original tracks and captivating covers that mix folk, Americana and pop. His dedicated fanbase is evident, with over 556K followers on Instagram, 5.7million monthly listeners on Spotify and almost 800K followers on TikTok. If that wasn't enough, his current ‘The Not So Lonely' UK, EU and US tour has completely sold out, making Myles one of the hottest new artists for his army of fans who have been there singing every word to every song.

Myles said of the track: ‘For me, River is a song about a journey of understanding your own emotions and reaching the point of being comfortable with them when it's not so pretty. It took me many years to understand mine. Through the help of friends, family and loved ones (and therapy) I was able to understand myself a bit better.

I don't chase the most coherent and well-put-together songs. It's chasing the feeling. If you're in the room and you look at the person you wrote or produced the song with and you just feel it, you know you've done a good job. It doesn't always need to be the most perfect thing ever.”

Drawing inspiration from music he listened to growing up, he began his musical career by singing covers from the likes of Chris Martin, Mumford & Sons and Ed Sheeran but it was his rendition of The Neighbourhood's ‘Sweater Weather' which saw things move online. Since then he's amassed over 90million global streams of his own music, most notably with independently released Solo and My Home.

A university graduate, Myles has also set up a diversity, equality and inclusion business supporting globally successful educational institutions, organisations, sports clubs and firms to embody informed anti-racist principles and approaches.