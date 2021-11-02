Mykki Blanco Releases 'That's Folks' Remix With Big Freedia

Mykki Blanco today shares a brand new remix of "That's Folks (ft. Big Freedia)" by the French producer, vocalist, DJ, performer, ballroom warrior and LGBTQ icon, Kiddy Smile. Deeply influenced by the sleazy, lazy feel of 80s and 90s house music and the fabulous legacy of the Ballroom scene, Kiddy Smile seeks to spread the retro love in his beats.

"That's Folks", featuring the New Orleans-based, booming-voiced artist, Big Freedia, is taken from Mykki Blanco's acclaimed mini-album, Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep which is out now via Transgressive Records. The mini-album is now also available to purchase on physical formats for the first time on November 19.

Mykki Blanco is currently on their first UK and European tour in over two years and plays a string of regional dates across the UK before hitting London's Village Underground on 10th November as part of the first edition of Pitchfork Music Festival London. These upcoming performances will provide the opportunity for fans to experience Mykki's on-stage debut with a full live band set-up that includes instrumentalists and backing vocalists. This new, expanded stage performance will enable Mykki to really do justice to the new music of this next chapter of their career, and fans should also be ready to expect Mykki performing a collection of their past classics with a full live set-up for the first time ever.

Listen to the new track here:

Tour Dates

Wed, 3 Nov 2021: Glasgow, UK - Stereo

Thu, 4 Nov 2021: Manchester, UK - YES

Fri, 5 Nov 2021: Dublin, IE - Lost Lane

Sat, 6 Nov 2021: Liverpool, UK - 24 Kitchen Street

Tue, 9 Nov 2021: Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall

Wed, 10 Nov 2021: London, UK - Village Underground (Pitchfork Fest)

Sat, 13 Nov 2021: Berlin, DE - Volksbuhne

Mon, 15 Nov 2021: Paris, FR - Maroquinerie

Tue, 16 Nov 2021: Amsterdam, NL - Bitterzoet

Wed, 17 Nov 2021: Brussels, BE - VK