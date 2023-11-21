My Life Story Confirm New Album 'Loving You Is Killing Me' & 2024 UK Tour Dates

Their new album will be released on December 9.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

My Life Story Confirm New Album 'Loving You Is Killing Me' & 2024 UK Tour Dates

Epic pop pioneers - MY LIFE STORY - have announced the release of a brand-new album entitled ‘Loving You Is Killing Me' on 9th February, via Exilophone Records/Republic Of Music. Pre-order here

The new record arrives ahead of a UK tour in 2024, with dates in Brighton, London, Birmingham, Bristol and beyond - find tickets and details here.

The band's fifth studio album, ‘Loving You Is Killing Me', follows the release of MLS' last critically acclaimed album ‘World Citizen', which was released in 2019. The new album discusses themes of empathy, profaneness, vaingloriousness, coercive behaviour and naturism. Speaking about the record, frontman Jake Shillingford says:

“Loving You is Killing Me is a lyric taken from the album's opening track ‘Running Out of Heartbeats'. Despite its pessimistic inference, I like to think that it's more generally about investment in relationships. Is there a price to pay for unconditional love?”

The record, published by Mute Song, has been written and produced by Jake alongside Nick Evans and mixed by Ben Hillier who produced two Depeche Mode albums as well as working with Blur, Patrick Wolf, Nadine Shah and Peter Perrett. The record features recent singles: “Numb Numb Numb”, “Tits & Attitude” and “I'm A God” alongside seven brand new tracks.

Headed up by charismatic frontman Jake Shillingford, My Life Story, became a pioneering force in the Britpop movement scoring 6 UK top 40 singles and a top 40 album inspiring the era's orchestral identity. Combining playful lyrics with epic pop, MLS formed in Southend in 1984. By the early 90s, lead singer Shillingford had grown the band into a flamboyant orchestral 11 piece with string and brass section. Their passionate, often chaotic live shows lead to Giles Martin (The Beatles) recording tracks for their debut album ‘Mornington Crescent' after discovering them at the Marquee.

Signed to Parlophone in 1996, the band released ‘The Golden Mile' which spawned most hit singles including “12 Reasons Why I Love Her”, “Strumpet” and “Sparkle”. ‘Joined Up Talking' followed on Andrew Lloyd Webber's It Records in 2000, featuring sixth hit single, “It's A Girl Thing”. Many collaborations followed including Morrissey, The Pogues and Marc Almond. MLS performed Glastonbury Pyramid stage and Reading Festival 4 times. They supported Blur & Pulp and are one of the only bands to headline over Oasis.

By 2001 the band ceased all touring & recording. The 00s saw several sporadic celebratory reunion shows at Shepherds Bush Empire, however by 2016, Shillingford wished to tour more frequently, retiring the orchestral ensemble.  A two-year run of 90s nostalgia festival shows, featuring a streamlined, alt-rock line up, led to a boost in profile.  This inspired an appetite for new music, spawning the fan funded album; ‘World Citizen', released in 2019 to wide-ranging critical acclaim.

The new album will be followed by a small UK tour that includes two shows at the prestigious London venue the 100 Club on Oxford Street, the first of which sold out in a day on Saturday 17th February 2024 and marks their first London show in over 2 years.
The list of current confirmed live dates is as follows, with more due to be added:

MY LIFE STORY - UK TOUR DATES 2024

FEBRUARY

Thurs 15th - ST. ALBANS - The Horn
Fri 16th - BRIGHTON - Hope & Ruin
Sat 17th - LONDON - 100 Club (Sold Out)
Thurs 22nd - BIRMINGHAM - Hare & Hounds
Thurs 29th - BRISTOL - Louisiana

MARCH
Sat 2nd - LONDON -100 Club

APRIL
Fri 12th - STROUD – Sub Rooms

Tickets on sale now here



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Tiffany Announces Reworked Shadows Vinyl LP Package Photo
Tiffany Announces Reworked Shadows Vinyl LP Package

Tiffany's life can be measured in songs. Anyone with even a casual eye on pop culture will remember her breakout in the late '80s, sparked by the transatlantic #1 smash, 'I Think We're Alone Now.' But the fans who have made the journey with her since know that the best stuff came later.

2
Travis Scott Soars With Back-To-Back #1s Photo
Travis Scott Soars With Back-To-Back #1s

TRAVIS SCOTT achieves back-to-back #1s on Mediabase’s Rhythmic Airplay Chart with 'I KNOW ?' following 'MELTDOWN' ft/ DRAKE. UTOPIA remains the biggest hip hop album of the year, nominated for Best Rap Album at the 66th Grammy Awards. Record-breaking sold-out tour continues with new 2024 dates.

3
Björk and Rosalía Release Single Oral to Support Action Against Intensive Salm Photo
Björk and Rosalía Release Single 'Oral' to Support Action Against Intensive Salmon Farming

Produced by the artists alongside Sega Bodega, “Oral” marks the first collaboration between Björk and Rosalía. It aims to shed light on the alarming cruelty, and severe environmental and ecological consequences of open-pen ocean salmon farming in Björk’s native country, Iceland.

4
Mother Mother Release Original Anti-Holiday Anthem Cry Christmas Photo
Mother Mother Release Original Anti-Holiday Anthem 'Cry Christmas'

Canada's biggest alt-rock export Mother Mother unveil their poignant track “Cry Christmas” alongside a holiday visualizer. The gritty tune finds the band vividly detailing the often conflicting and complicated feelings that can come with the holiday season. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
CHICAGO