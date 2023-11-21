My Life Story Confirm New Album 'Loving You Is Killing Me' & 2024 UK Tour Dates

Epic pop pioneers - MY LIFE STORY - have announced the release of a brand-new album entitled ‘Loving You Is Killing Me' on 9th February, via Exilophone Records/Republic Of Music. Pre-order here.



The new record arrives ahead of a UK tour in 2024, with dates in Brighton, London, Birmingham, Bristol and beyond - find tickets and details here.



The band's fifth studio album, ‘Loving You Is Killing Me', follows the release of MLS' last critically acclaimed album ‘World Citizen', which was released in 2019. The new album discusses themes of empathy, profaneness, vaingloriousness, coercive behaviour and naturism. Speaking about the record, frontman Jake Shillingford says:

“Loving You is Killing Me is a lyric taken from the album's opening track ‘Running Out of Heartbeats'. Despite its pessimistic inference, I like to think that it's more generally about investment in relationships. Is there a price to pay for unconditional love?”

The record, published by Mute Song, has been written and produced by Jake alongside Nick Evans and mixed by Ben Hillier who produced two Depeche Mode albums as well as working with Blur, Patrick Wolf, Nadine Shah and Peter Perrett. The record features recent singles: “Numb Numb Numb”, “Tits & Attitude” and “I'm A God” alongside seven brand new tracks.

Headed up by charismatic frontman Jake Shillingford, My Life Story, became a pioneering force in the Britpop movement scoring 6 UK top 40 singles and a top 40 album inspiring the era's orchestral identity. Combining playful lyrics with epic pop, MLS formed in Southend in 1984. By the early 90s, lead singer Shillingford had grown the band into a flamboyant orchestral 11 piece with string and brass section. Their passionate, often chaotic live shows lead to Giles Martin (The Beatles) recording tracks for their debut album ‘Mornington Crescent' after discovering them at the Marquee.

Signed to Parlophone in 1996, the band released ‘The Golden Mile' which spawned most hit singles including “12 Reasons Why I Love Her”, “Strumpet” and “Sparkle”. ‘Joined Up Talking' followed on Andrew Lloyd Webber's It Records in 2000, featuring sixth hit single, “It's A Girl Thing”. Many collaborations followed including Morrissey, The Pogues and Marc Almond. MLS performed Glastonbury Pyramid stage and Reading Festival 4 times. They supported Blur & Pulp and are one of the only bands to headline over Oasis.

By 2001 the band ceased all touring & recording. The 00s saw several sporadic celebratory reunion shows at Shepherds Bush Empire, however by 2016, Shillingford wished to tour more frequently, retiring the orchestral ensemble. A two-year run of 90s nostalgia festival shows, featuring a streamlined, alt-rock line up, led to a boost in profile. This inspired an appetite for new music, spawning the fan funded album; ‘World Citizen', released in 2019 to wide-ranging critical acclaim.

The new album will be followed by a small UK tour that includes two shows at the prestigious London venue the 100 Club on Oxford Street, the first of which sold out in a day on Saturday 17th February 2024 and marks their first London show in over 2 years.

The list of current confirmed live dates is as follows, with more due to be added:

MY LIFE STORY - UK TOUR DATES 2024

FEBRUARY

Thurs 15th - ST. ALBANS - The Horn

Fri 16th - BRIGHTON - Hope & Ruin

Sat 17th - LONDON - 100 Club (Sold Out)

Thurs 22nd - BIRMINGHAM - Hare & Hounds

Thurs 29th - BRISTOL - Louisiana

MARCH

Sat 2nd - LONDON -100 Club

APRIL

Fri 12th - STROUD – Sub Rooms



Tickets on sale now here.