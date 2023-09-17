Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor Releases New Single 'A Party at the Crossroads'

Following the feel-good vibes of "Always Right There" is "A Party at the Crossroads", another single by Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor from his forthcoming album, "Thunderchild". Here, Mwalim offers his own spin on a meeting at the crossroads, offering what he sees as a, "more culturally accurate account" of who one would meet at the crossroads according to traditional West African lore. The legend of the crossroads has been contemplated in stories and songs for almost two centuries, most notably the version recorded by Robert Johnson; who purportedly got his guitar skills from the devil at the crossroads in the Mississippi Delta, although some say this actually happened to blues singer, Tommy Johnson.

Mwalim, who began his guitar-playing journey in January of 2022, explores a more stripped-down approach to songwriting and performance on his new releases and album; a bit of a departure from his previous jazz and house music releases, noted for their tight arrangements and intricate background work. You can see the Music Video on Youtube and hear the song on all platforms.

