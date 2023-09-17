Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor Releases New Single 'A Party at the Crossroads'

The song is available on all streaming platforms.

By: Sep. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them

Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor Releases New Single 'A Party at the Crossroads'

Following the feel-good vibes of "Always Right There" is "A Party at the Crossroads", another single by Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor from his forthcoming album, "Thunderchild". Here, Mwalim offers his own spin on a meeting at the crossroads, offering what he sees as a, "more culturally accurate account" of who one would meet at the crossroads according to traditional West African lore. The legend of the crossroads has been contemplated in stories and songs for almost two centuries, most notably the version recorded by Robert Johnson; who purportedly got his guitar skills from the devil at the crossroads in the Mississippi Delta, although some say this actually happened to blues singer, Tommy Johnson.

Mwalim, who began his guitar-playing journey in January of 2022, explores a more stripped-down approach to songwriting and performance on his new releases and album; a bit of a departure from his previous jazz and house music releases, noted for their tight arrangements and intricate background work. You can see the Music Video on Youtube and hear the song on all platforms.

Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor is a recording artist on Poly-Groove Records and is a part of the labels 'Thump & Soul' music movement, a genre bending blend that the label has dubbed 'The Sound of a Good Time!'. For more Thump & Soul, visit http://polyphonicstudios.com/pgr



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lisa Dawn Miller Releases New Pop/R&B Single Rhythm Of Me And Launches New Show Photo
Lisa Dawn Miller Releases New Pop/R&B Single 'Rhythm Of Me' And Launches New Show

Singer/Songwriter Lisa Dawn Miller releases new Pop/R&B single 'Rhythm of Me' and launches new show about her father, 'For Once in My Life - The Songs of Ron Miller'. Celebrating her father's music and legacy, Lisa showcases her exceptional vocal and songwriting talents in this sexy and melodic tune. Don't miss her upcoming performance at 54 Below in NYC.

2
Kölsch Announces Album I Talk to Water With New Single An Amazing Photo
Kölsch Announces Album 'I Talk to Water' With New Single 'An Amazing'

Setting the tone for Kölsch’s upcoming album I Talk To Water ‘An Amazing’ is an electrifying uptempo groove decorated with sublime synth melodies and a delicate vocal line repeating the simple yet powerful central hook: “you’re an amazing”. A rousing, emotional banger, this is a tantalising glimpse into Kölsch’s next LP.

3
The Kolors Launch English Version of Hit Track Italodisco Photo
The Kolors Launch English Version of Hit Track 'Italodisco'

The Kolors, has just unveiled their anticipated English language release, 'ITALODISCO (English Version),' via Elektra Entertainment. The track is available to stream on all platforms now. This exciting version follows the remarkable success of 'ITALODISCO,' which achieved 2x Platinum status in Italy and has rapidly gained momentum across Europe.

4
Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter Release SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree Photo
Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter Release 'SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree'

Charlie Hunter released their collaborative album SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree via Edition Records. Featuring drummer Corey Fonville and bassist-keyboardist DJ Harrison, the full-length is a continuation of Elling’s SuperBlue collaboration with Charlie Hunter, which includes their 2021 debut full-length and their 2023 covers EP Guilty Pleasures.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show Video
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING