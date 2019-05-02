Mutts to Release 'Hey, We Are All Mutts' 10th Anniversary LP

Mutts are very pleased to announce that "Your Love", the new single from their 10th anniversary retrospective Hey, We Are All Mutts (out 05.03 - and originally titled Now That's What I Call Mutts, until the Cease & Desist from Universal arrived) has premiered at Glide. A U.S. tour in support of the record begins May 10th at The Sinkhole in St. Louis, MO.



Ten years - and over 1,000 shows - strong, Chicago, IL's Mutts define perseverance. Hey, We Are All Mutts is more than a collection of favorites from their catalog. It's a testament to maintaining unfettered creativity in the face of adversity. In their time myriad bands have exploded - and then just as quickly imploded. Over the course of these fifteen selects - and new single "Your Love" - Mike Maimone (keys, vocals), Bob Buckstaff (guitar, bass), and Ian Tsan (drums) remind us that a gritty determination to chase your dreams, damn the odds, is as American as it gets.



Immerse yourself in this sonic portrait of a decades' hard work, and you'll come away with a profound appreciation for this resilient, tenacious band of brothers. Built on a shared love of connecting with others through music, Mutts are doggedly determined to continue their musical evolution. "I've heard "no" a million times. I've sent a million emails never get returned" says Maimone. "You can't let the business side pollute the creative side. We remain fully focused on our own artistic expression." Ultimately, Mutts want to remind their listeners to "remember to just try to sit back and enjoy everything" as Tsan puts it. "Patience is crucial - but life is short."





Mutts on tour:





5-10 St. Louis @ Sinkhole

5-11 Newport, KY @ Southgate House

5-17 Indianapolis @ Healer

5-18 Nashville @ Five Spot

5-31 Appleton @ Mill Creek

6-6 Louisville @ Kaiju

6-7 Fort Wayne @ Ruin

6-13 Milwaukee @ Cactus Club

6-14 Madison @ The Winnebago

6-15 Minneapolis @ 7th St. Entry

6-29 Chicago @ Cobra Lounge

8-8 Davenport @ Raccoon Motel

8-9 Kansas City @ miniBar

8-10 Des Moines @ Gas Lamp





