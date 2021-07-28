Musically Fed Partners With Lollapalooza

Musically Fed is partnering with Lollapalooza to support the iconic music festival's sustainability efforts at the 2021 event, July 29-August 1 in Chicago's Grant Park. Musically Fed will work directly with festival organizers to repurpose leftover catering and help to address food insecurity in the Chicago area.

"Every night, millions of people around the world - including many in the Chicago area - go to bed hungry, and the pandemic only exacerbated this crisis," said Musically Fed founder Maria Brunner. "We are proud to partner with C3 Presents and Global Catering on their sustainability efforts, as Lollapalooza celebrates their 30th anniversary."

Musically Fed was founded in Phoenix to donate unused backstage catering food from concerts and festivals to food banks, shelters and agencies comprised of at least 50% veterans. The global COVID-19 pandemic ground live entertainment to a standstill in 2020, forcing the organization to pivot to broadening its scope and providing over 300,000 meals to those who work tirelessly behind the scenes in the live music and entertainment industry - the people who lost their livelihood overnight.

With concerts and festivals coming back strong, the organization has turned its attention back to the original mission of repurposing backstage meals and feeding people in communities in need.

Repurposed catering was delivered to Catholic Charities on Tuesday, providing healthy meals for the homeless and food insecure. Several other non-profits will benefit from the rescued catering made possible by Lollapalooza.

For more information and for those passionate about ending hunger, please check out www.MusicallyFed.org. If we all do a little - the result will be big.