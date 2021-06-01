Music Midtown Announces Official Return To Piedmont Park

Today Music Midtown announced it will officially be returning to Atlanta's Piedmont Park this year with 2021 headliners including Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers and DaBaby. The festival will feature two jammed packed days of genre-spanning music across four stages located in the heart of midtown Atlanta. Tickets are currently on sale at MusicMidtown.com until June 2, 2021 at 10:00PM. Ticket price will increase to $135 + fees on Friday, June 4 at 10:00AM for the public on sale.

The annual festival, which began in 1994, has always brought the biggest names in music to ATL and this year will be no different, with additional performers including 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, The Black Pumas, Jack Harlow, AJR, Yungblud, Bleachers, Dashboard Confessional, Surfaces, Lauv, Latto, Tierra Whack, and many, many more.

"Music Midtown holds a special place for me and to be able to see it come back this year with the lineup we have is an incredible feeling," said Peter Conlon, Head of Live Nation Atlanta. "It has been a trying time for everyone, so I'm glad we can officially say we are back and host this world class festival once again for Atlanta."

Tickets will be available to purchase in four different tiers: GA, GA+, VIP and Super VIP. All four tiers give fans access to the entire two days of live performances as well as food from regional and local restaurants (including vegan & gluten-free options), unique sponsor experiences and pop-ups with giveaways throughout the park, and multiple bars & concessions. Fans who purchase GA+ can expect access to GA+ preferred viewing areas at each stage, located right behind VIP viewing.

Fans who purchase VIP and Super VIP to Music Midtown can expect an elevated experience of Atlanta's hottest music festival. VIP purchases will have dedicated entrances, VIP Lounge Access, Premium Stage Viewing Areas, Complimentary Beer & Wine and Food Concessions in VIP areas. Those who opt to purchase Super VIP for the weekend will receive all of the standard VIP amenities, plus Dedicated Super VIP Festival Entrances, Air Conditioned Super VIP Only Luxury Lounge, Exclusive Super VIP Amenities in the Luxury Lounge including lounge seating, phone charging stations & much more, the best Stage Viewing Areas, Full Premium Open Bar all weekend, Gourmet Catered Food All Weekend in the Luxury Lounge, Private Air-Conditioned Restrooms and Golf Cart Transportation between stages.

For more details on ticketing, as well as details fans will need to know for this year's festival, please visit MusicMidtown.com.

The performance schedule, along with other exciting details, will be released leading up to the event.

Music Midtown's top priority is the health and safety of fans, artists and staff. Organizers will be in regular communication with local health and public safety officials and will follow current recommendations and guidelines at the time of our event. As the festival approaches, Music Midtown patrons will receive regular updates with important information regarding safety policies and procedures before entering the festival grounds.

Music Midtown 2021 is sponsored by Verizon. Produced by Live Nation.