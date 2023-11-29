Music Industry Climate Collective Launched To Develop Science-Based Methodologies And Metrics For The Global Music Industry

The new, music industry alliance will address the pressing challenges and profound changes in global climate. 

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 3 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week
Album Review: Ted Nash and Kristen Lee Sergeant Tease HOLIDAYS CD With Two Sweet Seasonal Photo 4 Kristen Lee Sergeant and Ted Nash Are Two Of Our Favorite Things

In advance of the November 30 opening of the United Nations' Climate Change Conference (or “COP28”), music companies Universal Music Group, Sony Music Group and Warner Music Group today announced the establishment of the Music Industry Climate Collective (“MICC”), a new, music industry alliance to address the pressing challenges and profound changes in global climate. 

In a statement, MICC's founding members said: “This initiative demonstrates what can be achieved when music leaders come together with a shared vision and commitment to sustainability. We are proud to collaborate to amplify environmental stewardship and offer practical recommendations and strategies tailored to the unique needs of music companies, regardless of their size or scale of operations.

Together, we must continue to make progress on this vital priority. We welcome all to join us in reducing our industry's carbon footprint by working together to ensure an environmentally responsible future for music and our planet.” 

The American Association of Independent Music (or A2IM), the not-for-profit trade organization representing a diverse community of more than 600 independently owned record labels operating within the United States, has been named as an advisor to MICC. MICC is looking to A2IM to assist with a number of issues, beginning with recommendations on how best to include small-to-medium-sized businesses by connecting the indies' critical perspective to the initiative. 

In a significant step towards addressing music's environmental impact, MICC's first initiative will be the deployment of comprehensive sectoral guidance for measuring scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions. For the music sector, the vast majority of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are in scope 3. 

Scope 3 refers to indirect emissions that occur in the value chain, such as those from product manufacturing, distribution, and licensing. However, the Greenhouse Gas Protocol ‒ the internationally accepted method for companies to account for value chain emissions ‒ does not provide guidance for measuring the indirect emissions specific to the music industry's nuanced and complex ecosystem. 

To date, MICC's members have worked with scientific experts to complete their first draft of the guidance, which will be made available for industry participants' consideration. MICC's members have initiated calls for wider industry input through an advisory council composed of independent record labels, value chain partners, and climate experts. To ensure consistency and broad applicability, MICC will further develop the guidance through an inclusive, multi-stakeholder process. 

The establishment of an industry-specific approach to calculating scope 3 emissions will provide a science-based standard that will help catalyze climate resilience within the music sector, provide critical guidance to partner companies seeking to initiate measurement of their own emissions, and encourage consistency in how music companies develop and disclose GHG inventories. 

MICC's member companies are also members of the Music Climate Pact, which sets out the music sector's commitments to combat climate change. The member companies are committed to continued collaboration promoting sustainability within the music sector, including by fostering partnerships and sharing knowledge and emission reduction strategies while promoting innovation. 



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kahs Releases New Single The Hive Photo
Kah's Releases New Single 'The Hive'

Music enthusiasts and fans of artistic expression will be captivated by Americana artist Kah's highly anticipated single, 'The Hive,' a brilliant tribute to universal human experiences.

2
The Shindellas to Join October London on 2024 Winter Tour Photo
The Shindellas to Join October London on 2024 Winter Tour

The Shindellas will serve as direct support for October London’s forthcoming “The Rebirth of Marvin” tour with newly confirmed dates at Seattle’s Showbox, Los Angeles’ The Fonda, Nashville’s Marathon Music Works, Washington D.C.’s Howard Theatre, New York’s Brooklyn Steel, Chicago’s The Vic Theatre, Dallas’ The Studio at the Factory and more.

3
Maná Visits London for the First Time in Their Career Photo
Maná Visits London for the First Time in Their Career

Formed in 1986 in Guadalajara, Mexico, MANÁ has been a musical force, seamlessly blending new rock sounds with Latin and Caribbean rhythms. Comprising Fher Olvera (lead singer, guitarist, and main composer), Alex González (drums), Sergio Vallín (lead guitar), and Juan Calleros (bass), the band's journey took off with their debut album.

4
Godsmack Brings Their Stripped – Down Vibez Tour to NJPAC in 2024 Photo
Godsmack Brings Their Stripped – Down 'Vibez Tour' to NJPAC in 2024

The multi-platinum Grammy-nominated hard rock band Godsmack will be hitting the road in 2024 — but doing things a little differently than their usual pyrotechnic arena show they will be stripping things down as their 'acoustic and electric performances and untold stories as their Vibez Tour in 2024.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE LION KING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
APPROPRIATE
& JULIET